An Asheville woman died at Lake James on Friday after what officials say stemmed from a medical emergency.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Hannah Maria Walker, 27, of Asheville, died after family said she suffered an asthma attack. A release from the Sheriff’s Office said Walker’s fiancé, 5-year-old son, 5-week-old daughter, and the fiancé's friend were with her during the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Burke County Emergency Communications Center received a call regarding a possible drowning which was occurring at Lake James near the Canal Bridge Boat Access. The caller said that a woman had suffered from an asthma attack while in the water and was no longer breathing, a release from the Sheriff’s Office said.

Witnesses said that Walker had jumped into the water, and after a few minutes she began to not feel well, the release said. Knowing that she suffered from asthma, her fiancé gave her an inhaler while she was still in the water, it said.

The Sheriff’s Office release said after using the inhaler, Walker's condition worsened, and she suddenly went unconscious. It said people with her had difficultly getting her out of the water and into the boat because of the height of the pontoon boat. Her fiancé and a friend also struggled to get the boat to shore. A passerby noticed the incident and called 911 while trying to help, the release said.

The Burke County Sheriff's Office said its Lake James community officer responded by boat and helped guide the boat to the Canal Bridge Boat Access. CPR was then started as first responders and EMS were on their way and lifesaving efforts were made for approximately 30 minutes before Walker was pronounced dead, the release said.

Investigators with the Burke County Sheriff's Office arrived and processed the scene. The death investigation is still ongoing pending an autopsy, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Burke County EMS, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, West End and Longtown fire departments, North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and the NC Division of Parks and Recreation – Lake James responded to the scene.