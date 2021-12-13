Association, department host ‘Shop Hop’ raffle

VALDESE — The Valdese Community Affairs Department and the Valdese Merchants Association invite local residents to “hop” around to their favorite local businesses this holiday season during the annual “Shop Hop” Raffle.
The raffle, which kicked off Monday and runs through Saturday, features prizes such as assorted children’s toys and Visa gift cards that people can win when they visit at and get least 20 participating local businesses to stamp their shop hop form, which they can download at visitvaldese.com or pick up at the Old Rock School. A list of participating businesses is available at visitvaldese.com as well.
Once participants have 20 stamps, they should complete the bottom portion of the form and submit it to the Old Rock School to be entered into a drawing for prizes. Submission boxes for children and adults are available. Stamps will be available Dec. 13-18, and the winners will be drawn Monday, Dec. 20 and contacted by 5 p.m.
The winners will be awarded according to the following guidelines:
Kids: Two prizes will be awarded for each of the following age categories: Ages 1-3, Ages 3-5, Ages 6-9, Ages 10-12
Adults: Four adult forms will be drawn for the following prizes: $200 Visa Gift Card, $100 Visa Gift Card, $50 Visa Gift Card, $25 Visa Gift Card
Children’s prizes include different musical riding toys, wheel combo scooters and single-speed bicycles.
“We always want to encourage the community to shop local, especially during the holiday season,” said Morrissa Angi, director of community affairs for the town of Valdese.
“This raffle is a fun way to cross off your gifting list and give back to our community. We have several unique shops and boutiques here in Valdese, not to mention some of the best restaurants around. We want to thank the Valdese Merchants Association for sponsoring this raffle, as well as all of our participating local businesses.”
For more information about the Shop Hop and other holiday events in Valdese, go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.