Association, department host ‘Shop Hop’ raffle

VALDESE — The Valdese Community Affairs Department and the Valdese Merchants Association invite local residents to “hop” around to their favorite local businesses this holiday season during the annual “Shop Hop” Raffle.

The raffle, which kicked off Monday and runs through Saturday, features prizes such as assorted children’s toys and Visa gift cards that people can win when they visit at and get least 20 participating local businesses to stamp their shop hop form, which they can download at visitvaldese.com or pick up at the Old Rock School. A list of participating businesses is available at visitvaldese.com as well.

Once participants have 20 stamps, they should complete the bottom portion of the form and submit it to the Old Rock School to be entered into a drawing for prizes. Submission boxes for children and adults are available. Stamps will be available Dec. 13-18, and the winners will be drawn Monday, Dec. 20 and contacted by 5 p.m.

The winners will be awarded according to the following guidelines:

Kids: Two prizes will be awarded for each of the following age categories: Ages 1-3, Ages 3-5, Ages 6-9, Ages 10-12