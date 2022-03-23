Assoication of churches to hold special service targeting men

A local group of churches is planning a barbecue and a special service for men from across Burke County.

The Catawba River Baptist Association’s annual Men and Boy’s Rally will make its return Tuesday, March 29, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event had been a mainstay for the group of churches for several years before the pandemic shut it down in 2020, Robby Smith, director of missions for the association, said. The last rally in 2019 drew about 125 attendees and saw seven people make professions of faith.

This year’s event will be held at Mount Home Baptist Church in Morganton and will feature a barbecue dinner and a worship service with special music, testimonies and a guest keynote speaker.

Smith said the association also is offering a drawing for several door prizes as an incentive to draw men to the event. The top prize of the night will be a new rifle, which, due to restrictions and liability, will come in the form of a $400 gift certificate to Rural King. Additionally, there will be $200 and $100 gift certificates to Dicks Sporting Goods, a handmade hunting knife and a handmade ink pen given away.

The evening’s keynote speaker will be Stacy Dyer, an avid outdoorsman who has served as a pastor, evangelist and church revitalization consultant in Georgia throughout his nearly 25-year ministry career. Smith said Dyer has a proven track record of being able to relate to and lead men.

“He loves the Lord and relates well with both hunters and fishermen,” Smith said. “Those who attend the rally will find him to be down to earth, humorous and bold in sharing the gospel.”

Smith said it is important to the work of the association, a group of 67 Burke County Southern Baptist Churches, to reach everyone with their message, but that reaching men often gives them the opportunity to affect the whole family.

“It is well known that if you reach the man of the family, you have a greater chance to reach the entire family,” he said. “We focus on men because they will raise their families, and the boys they raise will one day be men who will then lead their families.”

Smith hopes the rally will serve a dual purpose for men in Burke County. He said he hopes the rally will be an encouragement to Christian men who are a part of the association’s churches. He also hopes to make the event something that will appeal to men who are not regular church attenders so men can invite friends, co-workers and neighbors to come and hear the gospel message.

Smith said the association also has considered holding a similar event for women in the future but has not yet made definite plans.

The cost is $10, and attendees are asked to RSVP by Thursday, March 24. Mount Home Baptist Church is at 2272 Mount Home Church Road, Morganton.

For information on the rally, call the association office at 828-437-0137.

Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com