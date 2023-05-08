The track at Liberty Middle and North Liberty schools was filled with cheers, smiles and high fives on Friday morning as the schools played host to the 40th annual Special Olympics Burke County.

Athletes of all ages from across Burke County brought their best efforts to the games, competing in a variety of track and field events including foot races, standing broad jump, softball throw and more.

Angie Ross, who serves as the coordinator for Special Olympics Burke County (SOBC), said the event not only is a way for the athletes to come together and compete but it also serves as a fundraiser for the kids and all athletes.

“We sold specially designed T-shirts and do it as a fundraiser for our kids, for our athletes,” she said.

While SOBC is celebrating its 40th anniversary, the organization is part of Special Olympics North Carolina, which formed in 1970.

“So we do this every year for athletes with intellectual disabilities and it serves all of our county,” she said. “It’s not just the school system, we have representatives from all over, called skill creations … we created our own little team just for athletes.”

Ross said the athletes train for eight weeks to compete in their events and they all receive ribbons since each athlete is a winner, saying it’s a special time for those who participate and all those involved.

“I love everything about it and I love doing it,” she said. “It’s a great thing to see them come out because it’s for those with intellectual disabilities and they love being a part of it. This is just the spring event but we also have traveling teams too and they travel across the state.”

Mike Swan, superintendent of Burke County Public Schools, said the event is a great way to come out and support the athletes.

“The kids get to see all the support that they have within the community, not just their classroom teachers but other schools that are cheering them on, our community members, our partnerships,” he said. “A lot of law enforcement couldn’t be here today because I believe they’re doing the Torch Run, but normally they’re a huge part of this event with us as well. As you look around, you just see what it takes to get this event off the ground.

“We appreciate our staff and Liberty (Middle School) and North Liberty hosting this for us and just the community support that we get. We’ve been doing this since 1983 here … it’s so phenomenal that we’ve been going strong that long.”

Swan said some of the athletes participating were kids he taught while at Freedom High School so many return well past graduation to participate. He said it’s a day of enjoyment for all those involved.

“Just the events that we get to do and the smiles on their faces mean the world to us,” he said.