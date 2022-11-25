Attorney General honors Burke commissioner with Dogwood Award

RALEIGH — A Burke County commissioners received an award this week from N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein for his work on the state’s opioid lawsuit settlement.

Burke County Board of Commissioners Vice Chairman Johnnie Carswell was one of 38 people who collected a Dogwood Award on Tuesday in Raleigh.

Each year, Stein recognizes North Carolinians who help to make their communities safer, stronger and healthier, according to his office.

“The Dogwood Awards present an opportunity to recognize how giving and impressive so many North Carolinians are,” Stein said in a release. “This year’s honorees represent the best of us. They dedicate so much of their time to helping their neighbors and their communities. I’m grateful for their service to North Carolina, and it’s my privilege to honor them.”

Award recipients are being recognized for efforts to test sexual assault kits, combat the opioid epidemic, improve health care, protect military service members, workers, and students, defend women’s reproductive freedoms, improve the criminal justice system and create a stronger state.

It is Carswell’s work to combat the opioid epidemic for which he was awarded.

“Commissioner Carswell was a key leader in our work to ensure that the $750 million my office secured from the national opioid settlement actually gets to the people who need it most,” Stein said. “His leadership on this issue is going to help deliver more treatment and recovery resources for struggling North Carolinians.”

Burke County is one of the counties and cities throughout the U.S. who sued opioid distributors Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen and opioid manufacturers Johnson & Johnson and Purdue Pharma. The county joined the lawsuit in February 2018. The lawsuit was settled for $26 billion in July 2021. Of the settlement, counties are receiving 85% of it and the state will get 15%. The money has to be used on recovery and fighting the epidemic.

The state and its counties stand to win additional settlements. Earlier this month, Walmart announced an agreement to pay $3.1 billion over its opioid sales. On the same day he gave the Dogwood Awards, Stein announced he had finalized $6.6 billion in agreements with opioid makers Teva and Allergan.

And Carswell said there are other settlements that have not yet been announced.

Carswell has been heavily involved in the county and state’s lawsuit settlement, sitting on the state’s 555 Committee that is made up of five county commissioners, five county attorneys and five county managers and Stein.

“I don’t perceive it to be a Johnnie Carswell award. It’s an award for all of those people who have suffered a tragedy in their lives because of opioid abuse and/or substance abuse, because they’re both tied to each other, whether it be opioids or alcohol,” Carswell told The News Herald on Wednesday. “So I accepted that award on behalf of the citizens of Burke County. I’m appreciative that it came in my name but it’s actually an award for everybody that has suffered this tragedy.”

He said Burke County government is not going to give up and do what it can to make sure there’s not another tragic death in Burke County. They are focusing their efforts on a long-term regional rehabilitation center.

“We’ve got a lot of plans put together,” Carswell said. “They’ve not been finalized so we can’t come out with the entire details but we’re on the path to a building, a recovery program, waiting to get some other counties. Hopefully they’ll get involved with us to make it a regional concept.”

The county is currently going through changes in leadership, including two new commissioners expected to take office in early December and a new county manager that likely will be announced soon and take up the position in January.

Burke County is expected to receive more than $13 million over an 18-year period from the state’s $750 million lawsuit settlement.

The county has hired an architect to work on the renovation of the former jail and it wants to hire a project manager for it as well. Carswell said in October that a project manager could be in place as early as January.

On Wednesday, Carswell said the county will move in earnest on the recovery center in the first half of 2023.

Carswell said the county will keep working to make a recovery center a reality.

“We’re going to do everything we can to make a place for people to try to help them,” Carswell said. “Many times I’ve said this, 30-, 60-, 90-day programs don’t work so it’s our intent to put in a program that will help people. That’s the entire goal, and I think we have the program. When we announce what it’s going to be and we make the final plans on that, we’ll be in great shape.”

But they have to make sure it’s sustainable, he said.

The county hopes to hire a consultant with expertise in addiction treatment.

They also have had conversations with counties in the western part of the state about partnering in the regional treatment facility.

County officials have said the facility should be long-term treatment that would include peer support and vocational training from the community college and each patient would be working. And local transit providers should add a stop to the facility.

Burke County Health Department Director Danny Scalise said in October they would like to see a syringe service program and a behavioral health urgent care as well.

Burke has said the current plan would be for each county in the consortium to pledge 50% of their opioid settlement money toward the treatment facility, with the plan for it to become self-sustaining in five to seven years.

Burke says each county would provide two full-time social workers, and would have a clinician around the clock, as well as peer support and social setting detox.

Burke County also believes hospitals should contribute to the long-term facility because it will cut down on unnecessary emergency department visits.

In addition to being the vice chairman of the Burke County Board of Commissioners, Carswell is president-elect of the N.C. Association of County Commissioners.