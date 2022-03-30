Audiences rave over 'Ripcord'

HICKORY — Opening weekend audiences are raving over "Ripcord" at the Hickory Community Theatre.

The outrageous, heartwarming comedy has three performances this weekend: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 1-2, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 3.

Deb G. says: “Excellent casting and engaging story! Brought me to tears and had me rolling with laughter!”

Said Scottie M: “Absolutely amazing cast in this show. Everyone shines in this production!!”

Beverly A. agreed, saying: “Hilarious!! What a fun show and an amazing set. Must see!”

The play begins with the premise that made Neil Simon’s "The Odd Couple" a classic: Put two people of opposing temperaments in the same living quarters and watch them squirm, fight and practically kill each other. In this case, the combatants are two widows, Abby Binder and Marilyn Dunn, sharing close quarters in the Bristol Place assisted-living facility.

Later performances of "Ripcord" are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, April 7-9.

Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. Tickets are available at hickorytheatre.org or 828-328-2283. Box office hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and a half-hour before a performance.

"Ripcord" is rated PG-13 for strong adult language.

Due to the continued risk of COVID-19 in Catawba County, and in accordance with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Hickory Community encourages patrons to wear a mask or other face covering while in the building.

"Ripcord" is produced by The Guild at Hickory Community Theatre.

The theater’s 73rd season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress. The theater is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.