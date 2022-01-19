Auditions for dinner theatre production set

Auditions for the Hudson Dinner Theatre rollicking musical, “The Cotton Patch Gospel,” will be held on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 7 and 8 at 7 p.m. in the HUB Station Auditorium, 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson.

Roles are available for up to 30 people of all ages, genders and races. There will be readings from the script and a few basic dance moves, so please wear comfortable clothing and close-toed shoes. Please prepare a musical audition selection of your choice. An accompanist will be provided. You need to be able to sing harmony.

“The Cotton Patch Gospel,” based on the book “The Cotton Patch Version of Matthew and John” by Clarence Jordan, sets the gospel in Georgia in almost modern times. Dr. Jordan was a Baptist Minister and New Testament Greek Bible Scholar and the founder of the Koinonia Farm in Georgia. He was also instrumental in the organization of the Habitat for Humanity Program.