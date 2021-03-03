Authentic Irish show streaming locally for St. Patrick’s

“But we have this amazing show, and we decided that we would work with theaters because normally, as an Irish tenor, I would be heading out across North America to do a full, big, six-week tour this time of year every year. So, we reached out to theaters across the country, and 47 of them have partnered with us to air this show online. I’m delighted, because I say at all my concerts that theaters are the lifeblood of every town. They need all the help and support they can get. By supporting this, you help your local theater.”

With the yearlong COVID-19 pandemic severely limiting or eliminating altogether in-person shows for theaters, helping out in that area and sustaining theaters’ operations definitely is a passion for Londra that goes back to his beginnings as a performer.

“My whole life is involved in theater,” Londra said. “I don’t only perform, I produce shows and musicals around the country. I see it from both sides. Most of these theaters nationally have lost 90% of their staff. Everyone’s furloughed or they’ve (collectively) had to lay off thousands and thousands of people.