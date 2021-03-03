Authentic Irish show streaming locally for St. Patrick’s

While Americans certainly have adopted their own traditions and celebrations for St. Patrick’s Day, locals will have a chance to enjoy the holiday with a dose of authentic Irish entertainment.
The weekend following the holiday, a ticketed virtual show with Irish tenor singer Michael Londra, “Ireland with Michael,” will stream for patrons of CoMMA at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20. The event will be aired on the ShowTix4U platform.
Londra described it as a variety show that is diverse beyond Ireland’s old-time, beer-drinking songs. The show will include songs viewers will recognize, including some American tunes with Irish origins, as well as traditional Irish songs that won’t be familiar to locals.
It involves a choir, an orchestra, a pub ballad singer and other groups from around Ireland, like the Shamrock Singers, while Londra’s Irish tenor voice will do some of the most familiar songs.
“Over the past year or so, I have been filming a TV series for PBS called ‘Ireland with Michael,’" Londra said. “It involved — just before the pandemic — traveling around Ireland and meeting with the best of Irish musicians and singers who were kind of known to PBS audiences and new up-and-coming artists. They hosted me in their part of the world, the show lovingly called by my friends, ‘Drunk Rick Steves.’ It is essentially a travel show, but with music at its heart. In doing that, we filmed this great concert at the National Opera House. We only used, like, 10 minutes from that for the TV show that comes out in May.
“But we have this amazing show, and we decided that we would work with theaters because normally, as an Irish tenor, I would be heading out across North America to do a full, big, six-week tour this time of year every year. So, we reached out to theaters across the country, and 47 of them have partnered with us to air this show online. I’m delighted, because I say at all my concerts that theaters are the lifeblood of every town. They need all the help and support they can get. By supporting this, you help your local theater.”
With the yearlong COVID-19 pandemic severely limiting or eliminating altogether in-person shows for theaters, helping out in that area and sustaining theaters’ operations definitely is a passion for Londra that goes back to his beginnings as a performer.
“My whole life is involved in theater,” Londra said. “I don’t only perform, I produce shows and musicals around the country. I see it from both sides. Most of these theaters nationally have lost 90% of their staff. Everyone’s furloughed or they’ve (collectively) had to lay off thousands and thousands of people.
“It’s the same for performers, though I’m very lucky that I work in television as well and do a lot of other things. But other performers are just sideswiped by this. So, while I’m happy to be at home, I know my band and crew who travel with me normally, it’s hard times for them. This is going to help people out and also, it’s good to do something fun.”
Londra said he has enjoyed the new challenge of working on video, both as a performer and a producer. He has gone from being on camera and chatting about his show to working with an editor and selecting the best parts of shows and concerts to put together what will best appeal to families who tune in to online streams, especially as they enjoy St. Patrick’s Day.
Irish St. Patrick’s vs. American
While people in the United States have put their own brand of celebration on St. Patrick’s Day, the important Irish holiday obviously has greater meaning and a different look to it in its home country, Londra said.
“As a nation, we’re not over the top,” he said. “We’re a more subtle kind of nationality. We don’t go for dyeing the river green. It’s not as green back home because everything is green there. We live in a country that’s magnificently beautiful with enough green. Also, we’re not one for the massive parades; you guys here are fantastic at it with the parades in Savannah, New York and Milwaukee’s biggest Irish festival.
“We tend not to do that, especially outside of Dublin. Because why? Because that involves effort. We don’t really take ourselves so seriously. It’s more low-key. Don’t get me wrong, it’s still very fun. For a lot of people, they’ll go to Mass to celebrate St. Patrick, because it’s a religious holiday in Ireland. After that, people walk out of the church and walk down to the pub. That’s when people take out the fiddles and flutes and songs. It’s a lovely occasion.”
All of that won’t happen this year as Ireland remains in total lockdown, Londra said, but noted that the Irish people still will manage to celebrate their beloved holiday.
Looking to the future
When the performers’ world does get back to normal, Londra already has some things in the works — along with the many vacations to exotic places he intends to take whenever he can.
“I’m very involved in theaters around the country, so I’ve got a lot of Christmas dates,” he said. “We’re going to take the ‘Ireland with Michael’ into a second season. I go to Ireland at the end of May to start filming the second season that will air in the winter on PBS. Then, we’re going to take ‘Ireland with Michael’ the show across the country next spring.”
Purchase information
Tickets can be purchased by visiting showtix4u.com/event-details/45882. Options include a $25 family ticket for the show only, a $35 family ticket for the show and a souvenir CD, and $50 for the show, the souvenir CD and a private meet-and-greet via Zoom.
For information about this show and others at CoMMA, visit commaonline.org. For more information about Londra and the show, visit michaellondra.com and irelandwithmichael.com.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.