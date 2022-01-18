Author highlights obstacles to quality education for minorities

In her new book, a writer with local ties takes an in-depth look at inequities in public and post-secondary education adversely impacting minorities, particularly African Americans.
“Desperately Searching for Higher Education among the Ruins of the Great Society,” by Dr. Barbara Fleming, provides a comprehensive analysis of educational studies and test scores to try to answer to the following question: “Why do foreign students who major in STEM fields (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) at U.S. colleges and universities get the best education money can buy, while the US’s own African-American students get the worst at all levels of the American education pipeline?”
The book took her from the classroom to looking at larger issues of systemic poverty in African American communities and how that presents obstacles to a quality education.
Fleming, a developmental psychologist, has an abundance of education and experiences that well prepared her to research this topic. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree and a PhD in developmental psychology, specializing in the intellectual development of children, according to a press release on the book.
“Barbara’s career has been as a social science researcher and writer who has written extensively in the fields of health, mental health and higher education,” the press release reads. “She has worked in the areas of vocational and technical education, health care delivery, mental health care delivery, social science research and higher education administration.”
Her previous research projects include a major study on “Minority Utilization of Public Mental Health Services” for the state of Ohio, and a 5-year strategic plan for a local historically Black public university during her time there as director of strategic planning and institutional research.
In preparing to write the book, she spent two years downloading and analyzing tables documenting elementary, secondary and higher education from the National Center for Education Statistics of the U.S. Department of Education.
“I also used numerous articles and statistics from the Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Bureau of Justice Statistics, the Annie E. Casey Foundation and numerous other sources,” Fleming said. “I cite 361 references in the bibliography, which was originally intended to be a one volume work, but was subsequently divided in two volumes because of the amount of information covered.”
She poured through the results of standardized test scores by race and found such a stark contrast in performance that it seemed to her that “the U.S. is operating two school systems: one for affluent, upper middle-class suburbanite families and the other for poor urban and rural families.”
“This split is pulling the entire elementary and secondary education enterprise of the country down,” Fleming said. ”The high schools attended by most African American students in large inner-city communities do not have the resources, amenities or financial support that most middle-class suburban high schools have. Many Black first-year college students are starting college at a disadvantage, both academically and financially.”
She elaborated on the economic factors affecting minority access to higher education, which she witnessed firsthand as an instructor at a historically Black university.
“I learned that most African Americans who attend college are ‘fully packaged’ financially, which means their family contribution to their cost of attending college is either very low or nothing at all, because their families are so poor or low-income,” Fleming said.
She said the median income for Black households in the U.S. in 2019 was $40,000 a year.
“The fact that this is the median income means that half of all Black households earn less than $40,000 a year,” Fleming said. “So it's clear that a Black householder cannot possibly maintain a household with other children and send students to college on that amount of meager household income.”
She said Black students also borrow the highest amounts of federal and other student loans because of their families’ poverty.
“Because so many of the Black students who attend HBCUs are first-generation, low-income students from high schools in high poverty urban areas, they are not as well prepared to succeed in college as students from households of more middle-income and higher families, i.e., students who attend good high schools in the suburbs,” Fleming said. “Consequently, HBCUs tend to have higher drop-out rates, higher student loan default rates and lower graduation rates than majority (White) colleges and universities.”
She hopes the book will shine a light on the “struggles that these young people and their families encounter on their search for higher education.”
“This book emerged out of my concern for the debt burdens Black students carry after they leave college, whether they graduate or not,” Fleming said.
She believes that the federal and state governments should take steps to address these inequities, especially since the minority population is predicted to become the majority by 2045.
“When this happens, the U.S. economy will become more dependent upon minority groups, because minorities will be the source of growth in the workforce, which will fuel the U.S. economy,” Fleming said. “This country needs to seriously prepare these minority children to major in STEM and IT fields in college, and this is currently not happening. Federal and state financial investments need to be made in inner-city schools so the children who attend these schools can compete with suburban and international school children.”
She hopes her book will help with that process.
“I’m hoping that the information I have provided in “Desperately Searching…” will be a wake-up call to educators and leaders in the African American community about the state of affairs with respect to the poor academic performance of Black children in U.S. schools.”
The book, published by Silver Maple Publications, is available on Amazon. In addition to writing about higher education, Fleming also has published several mystery novels.
Fleming, a native of Fairfield, Alabama, is well acquainted with Morganton, as her husband, Dr. John Fleming, is a Morganton native.
