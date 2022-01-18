Author highlights obstacles to quality education for minorities

She hopes the book will shine a light on the “struggles that these young people and their families encounter on their search for higher education.”

“This book emerged out of my concern for the debt burdens Black students carry after they leave college, whether they graduate or not,” Fleming said.

She believes that the federal and state governments should take steps to address these inequities, especially since the minority population is predicted to become the majority by 2045.

“When this happens, the U.S. economy will become more dependent upon minority groups, because minorities will be the source of growth in the workforce, which will fuel the U.S. economy,” Fleming said. “This country needs to seriously prepare these minority children to major in STEM and IT fields in college, and this is currently not happening. Federal and state financial investments need to be made in inner-city schools so the children who attend these schools can compete with suburban and international school children.”

She hopes her book will help with that process.