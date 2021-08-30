Author of western trilogy to speak at store

Author and Western historian Mark Warren will speak about his award winning trilogy, “Wyatt Earp, An American Odyssey” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Adventure Bound Books at 117 W. Union St. in Morganton.
Warren’s highly acclaimed Earp trilogy is a 2020 Will Rogers Medallion Award Winner, an “Editor’s Choice” by The Historical Novel Society and a Spur Award Finalist from The Western Writers of America.
The author said he will speak about his research and analysis of Wyatt Earp’s personality and motivations. Earp was a well-known law enforcement official who lived in the “Wild West” of America in the late 19th century and participated in a famous gunfight at the OK Corral.
“Many historians have attempted to dissect the personality of Wyatt Earp, calling him a complex man with contradictory callings,” a notice about the event reads. “He was, in fact, a very simple man with a straight-forward demeanor. His physical prowess put him in a commanding position among other men, but his confidence and deliberation were the palpable forces that made others fear or admire him.”
After 63 years of research, Warren reveals Earp’s true nature and explains why he has deservedly entered the pantheon of American heroes. Warren’s trilogy is a story of balance, incorporating all the known facts about the famous peace officer’s life and his perspective on the principles by which Earp lived his life — and why he sometimes veered from that credo.
The following is a list of books in the trilogy and their synopses:
“The Long Road to Legend”
Young Wyatt Earp grows up on the Iowa frontier and learns the balance of servitude to a demanding father and the self-esteem of independent fortitude. In California, he is introduced to an adage that will forever haunt him and his failed ambitions to be a businessman: that, like most men, he might have to settle for less. After a year of marriage, his wife and child die, leaving him in a wasteland of misery that leads him into trouble with the law. Eventually, he pulls himself up and embraces an occupation for which he seems to be perfectly suited: an officer of the law.
“Born to the Badge”
As a policeman in Wichita and Dodge City, Wyatt earns a reputation as a no-nonsense officer who will back away from no man. The economy of these towns depends upon cattle drives from Texas and the roughshod drovers who accompany them. In the height of the cattle season, the towns bustle with activity, including wild drunken sprees intended to test the mettle of Kansas lawmen. Wyatt proves himself time and again as he faces down the likes of Mannen Clemens, Melvin King and Clay Allison. In Texas, he meets a man whose name will be forever linked with his own. Doc Holliday is a testy, Southern ex-dentist turned gambler, who is dying from tuberculosis. By giving Wyatt information about the train robbers, Doc offers the first thread in an unlikely friendship that will weave the two men’s lives into a common story that will be told through the ages.
“A Law Unto Himself”
Drawn to the silver boom in Tombstone, Arizona Territory, Wyatt and his brothers start anew with aspirations to strike it big in business. Fate seems to have other plans for Wyatt, as he reverts to the foot-soldier status of a hard-nosed enforcer of the law. Enemy lines are drawn between the Earps and the cowboy rustlers, finally culminating in the famed gunfight near the OK Corral. When the Earps prevail in this face to face battle, the cowboys resort to midnight back-shooting, killing one Earp and maiming another. When the courts cannot adjudicate over perjuring outlaws, Wyatt Earp takes the law into his own hands and dispenses a personal justice that will elevate his name into American legend.
In addition to his trilogy on Earp, Warren has written extensively about nature for local and national magazines. He lectures on Native American history and survival skills and western frontier history, presenting at museums and cultural centers around the country.
The presentation at Adventure Bound Books is a ticketed event. Those who would like to attend must purchase tickets by visiting bit.ly/3gEAtL0 or contacting the bookstore at 828-475-6955.
For more information about Mark Warren, visit markwarrenbooks.com.