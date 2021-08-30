Author of western trilogy to speak at store

Young Wyatt Earp grows up on the Iowa frontier and learns the balance of servitude to a demanding father and the self-esteem of independent fortitude. In California, he is introduced to an adage that will forever haunt him and his failed ambitions to be a businessman: that, like most men, he might have to settle for less. After a year of marriage, his wife and child die, leaving him in a wasteland of misery that leads him into trouble with the law. Eventually, he pulls himself up and embraces an occupation for which he seems to be perfectly suited: an officer of the law.

As a policeman in Wichita and Dodge City, Wyatt earns a reputation as a no-nonsense officer who will back away from no man. The economy of these towns depends upon cattle drives from Texas and the roughshod drovers who accompany them. In the height of the cattle season, the towns bustle with activity, including wild drunken sprees intended to test the mettle of Kansas lawmen. Wyatt proves himself time and again as he faces down the likes of Mannen Clemens, Melvin King and Clay Allison. In Texas, he meets a man whose name will be forever linked with his own. Doc Holliday is a testy, Southern ex-dentist turned gambler, who is dying from tuberculosis. By giving Wyatt information about the train robbers, Doc offers the first thread in an unlikely friendship that will weave the two men’s lives into a common story that will be told through the ages.