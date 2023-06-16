The History Museum of Burke County will welcome author Richard Eller, who will speak about his latest book on the local furniture industry at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 22, at the museum at 201 W. Meeting St. as part of its “Coffee at the Museum” series.

Eller’s book, “Well-Crafted: The History of Furniture Manufacturing in Western North Carolina,” shares stories directly from those who worked for local furniture companies. “Well-Crafted reflects the many personalities that went into establishing a business that is known the world over for the product it makes,” a description of the book reads. “It is a fascinating epic of how such a collection of companies came to be, what happened to them as they grew and prospered, along with the ones who are no longer around.”

Eller is a professor of history at Catawba Valley Community College and director of Redhawk Publications, the only publishing initiative established by a community college in North Carolina, according to his biography. He was named 2021 Historian of the Year by the North Carolina Society of Historians.

“His research has taken him across the spectrum of North Carolina history, including a book and documentary on the superior work ethic of the state’s most notable airline, a standard of excellence played out on the football field by a Hickory high school team during the era of segregation and a community that united to combat a feared disease during an epidemic,” his biography reads. “His award-winning documentary work has appeared on PBS North Carolina and the History Channel.”

Following his remarks, Eller said he will welcome any thoughts that audience members would like to share about their experience working for local furniture plants.

“I would love for people to come and share their stories about working in furniture,” Eller said. “It always enlivens an event when we all learn something about what it was like.”

Eller’s presentation is free and open to the community, and refreshments will be served. For more information, call the museum at 828-437-1777.