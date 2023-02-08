Author Diya Abdo will visit Adventure Bound Books in Morganton on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 11 a.m. for a special event discussing her book “American Refuge.”

Abdo is the first daughter and granddaughter of Palestinian refugees born in their in Jordan after being displaced. She graduated from Yarmouk University and earned master’s and doctorate degrees from Drew University. She lives in Greensboro and is a professor in the English department at Guilford College, where she founded Every Campus a Refuge (ECAR), an organization aimed at hosting global refugees.

In “American Refuge,” Abdo shares stories of seven refugees from all over the world who began new lives in North Carolina. Her organization, ECAR, welcomed these seven refugees, and the book explores their lives and their journeys of leaving their homes against their will.

“American Refuge” explores their traumas and hardships as they navigate their new lives and considers that in many places, at any time, anyone can become a refugee.

Dr. Abdo will be at Adventure Bound Books in Morganton to discuss “America Refuge,” answer questions, and sign copies of her books. The event will begin at 11 a.m. and will end around 12:30 p.m. Adventure Bound Books will have copies of “American Refuge” available for purchase.

For more information, contact the bookstore at 828-475-6955 or events@adventureboundbooks.com.