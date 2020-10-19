Author Wasowicz plans 3rd trip to downtown store

In June 2018, before Adventure Bound Books even officially opened, John Wasowicz was there to promote his debut novel, “Daingerfield Island.”
Sixteen months later, in October 2019, Wasowicz was back at the downtown Morganton bookstore, owned by Angela Shores, in support of his second novel and “Daingerfield” sequel, entitled “Jones Point.”
So, fittingly, Wasowicz will come to Adventure Bound and downtown once again shortly after releasing his third novel overall and in the series, “Slaters Lane,” at an author event planned for 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, which is Halloween.
“Slaters Lane,” the third appearance for fictional U.S. Attorney Mo Katz, sets its mystery in a very relevant setting — the coronavirus-afflicted Washington D.C. area.
“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a murder investigation relies upon a virtual street search, online witness interviews, and teleconferences to untangle a tale of jealousy and deceit,” reads a summary by publishing group BrickHouse Books.
Shores expressed her excitement to welcome the author back to her downtown bookstore.
“I'm thrilled to welcome author John Wasowicz back to the bookstore to celebrate the release of his third novel in the Mo Katz series,” Shores wrote on Facebook. “This will be a drop-in style event where you can pick up a copy of the latest installment of thrillers featuring Mo Katz — ‘Slaters Lane.’ John will be available for brief conversation and book signing.”
Wasowicz noted that his Halloween visit will coincide with a full, blue moon — perhaps fitting for those who aim to read his next murder mystery.
Shores said safety measures will be in place. Properly worn face masks will be required, hand sanitizer will be available and a maximum of four customers will be allowed in the store at one time.
“It would be extremely helpful for planning purposes to hear from you if you intend to stop by and if you'd like to preorder a copy of the book before the event,” Shores wrote.
To order in advance, call Shores at 828-475-6955.
Adventure Bound Books is at 120 N. Sterling St.
For information, visit adventureboundbooks.com, email orders@adventureboundbooks.com, or check out Adventure Bound Books on Facebook and Instagram.
