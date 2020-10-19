Author Wasowicz plans 3rd trip to downtown store

In June 2018, before Adventure Bound Books even officially opened, John Wasowicz was there to promote his debut novel, “Daingerfield Island.”

Sixteen months later, in October 2019, Wasowicz was back at the downtown Morganton bookstore, owned by Angela Shores, in support of his second novel and “Daingerfield” sequel, entitled “Jones Point.”

So, fittingly, Wasowicz will come to Adventure Bound and downtown once again shortly after releasing his third novel overall and in the series, “Slaters Lane,” at an author event planned for 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, which is Halloween.

“Slaters Lane,” the third appearance for fictional U.S. Attorney Mo Katz, sets its mystery in a very relevant setting — the coronavirus-afflicted Washington D.C. area.

“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a murder investigation relies upon a virtual street search, online witness interviews, and teleconferences to untangle a tale of jealousy and deceit,” reads a summary by publishing group BrickHouse Books.

Shores expressed her excitement to welcome the author back to her downtown bookstore.

