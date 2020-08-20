 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities still searching for missing man
0 comments
breaking featured

Authorities still searching for missing man

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of a hiker who was last seen in July to come forward.

Dean Anthony Yelton, 48, of 801 State St. in Marion, was last seen July 31 when he was dropped off by a friend near Linville Falls off N.C. 105. He was carrying hiking and camping gear with him.

He is described as a 5-foot-7-inch, 200-pound white male with brown hair and blue eyes.

The News Herald reported Wednesday that authorities had conducted two searches in the area where Yelton was last seen, but those searches were unsuccessful.

A Thursday release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office asked anyone who has been hiking or camping along Old N.C. 105 who might have information on Yelton’s whereabouts.

Anyone who had contact with him or saw a chainsaw, blue tarp, orange external with metal frame hiking backpack, or a small child’s “‘PJ Mask’” backpack is asked to contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500. Yelton is believed to have carried those items with him while camping.

BCSO searching for missing person

Yelton
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert