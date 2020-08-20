Authorities still searching for missing man

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of a hiker who was last seen in July to come forward.
Dean Anthony Yelton, 48, of 801 State St. in Marion, was last seen July 31 when he was dropped off by a friend near Linville Falls off N.C. 105. He was carrying hiking and camping gear with him.
He is described as a 5-foot-7-inch, 200-pound white male with brown hair and blue eyes.
The News Herald reported Wednesday that authorities had conducted two searches in the area where Yelton was last seen, but those searches were unsuccessful.
A Thursday release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office asked anyone who has been hiking or camping along Old N.C. 105 who might have information on Yelton’s whereabouts.
Anyone who had contact with him or saw a chainsaw, blue tarp, orange external with metal frame hiking backpack, or a small child’s “‘PJ Mask’” backpack is asked to contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500. Yelton is believed to have carried those items with him while camping.
