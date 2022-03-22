Auto show expected to draw 200-plus entries

NEWTON — Auto enthusiasts will have the chance to show off their cars, trucks and motorcycles next month at American Legion Post 48’s fourth annual Car & Truck Show.

The show will be held April 16 at the American Legion Fairgrounds, 1 American Legion Ave., Newton.

The gates will open at 9 a.m., and the registration deadline is 12:30 p.m. Judging will begin at 11:30 a.m., with awards presented at 3:30 p.m.

The show is expected to cast a wide net for the 200-plus entries organizers are expecting, Wilson Sigmon, its chairman and a post member, said.

“They come from everywhere,” he said. “We were doing a mailing list … and more of them come from other places than Catawba County.”

The event offers enthusiasts the chance to show off almost every class of vehicle imaginable. It is open to hot rods, street rods, muscle cars, street machines, antiques, originals, pro street, 4x4 minitrucks, full-size trucks and motorcycles, its registration form says. Domestic and foreign vehicles can be entered.

New this year is a category for rat rods – vehicles that match their makers’ creativity with the mechanical skills to put them together.

“They’re old cars built out of a little bit of everything,” Wilson said.

The top vehicle at the show will be presented the Best in Show Award and a $300 prize. In addition to the rat rods category, awards will be given in the following divisions:

Commander’s pick.

Best club participation.

Best truck.

Best paint.

Best motor.

Best interior.

Best motorcycle.

Best GM, Ford or Chrysler from 1965-1999.

Best GM, Ford or Chrysler from 2000-2022.

One category is a new twist on a tongue-in-cheek former division.

“Best truck is a new one for this year also,” Sigmon said. “We had an ugly truck category. … We kind of went the opposite with addition of best truck.”

Plaques will be presented to the best 50 vehicles. The first 100 vehicles registered will receive dash plaques.

Pre-registration is open through April 2 and costs $15. Registration from April 3 through the day of the show is available at the gate for $20. All registrations include admission for two.

Registration forms are available at places such as parts stores, auto shops and convenience stores. Registration fee checks must be made payable to American Legion Post 48. Forms and checks can be mailed to American Legion Car Show; 5851 St. Peters Church Road; Conover NC 28613.

Public admission for adults and children ages 13 to 18 is $5. Children 12 and younger are admitted free.

In addition to the scores of vehicles on display, the show will feature a DJ playing throughout the day and concessions will be available.

“I’m hoping to round up a couple of food trucks in addition to the Legion food booth being open,” Sigmon said.

Post 48 also is offering spaces for vendors. Spaces are 12-feet-wide and 20-feet-deep. Vendors will have to supply their own electricity and water.

The show will be held on the paved portion of the midway at the American Legion Fairgrounds. The rain date will be April 23.

The show is the revival of an event that Post 48 ran in the past. Over time though, it faded out.

“They did it years back,” Sigmon said. “We just brought it back. This will be our fourth show since we brought it back.”

Show proceeds will support the post’s operations.

The American Legion is an organization of veterans who have honorably served at least one day on active duty in any U.S. military branch since Dec. 7, 1941.

For more information, contact Sigmon at 828-320-1419 or wsigmon@sigsnet.com or Allen Caldwell at 828-758-2215.