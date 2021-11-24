Autopsy of JIRDC resident confirms accidental drowning

The autopsy of a resident who died in June at J. Iverson Riddle Development Center in Morganton says she drowned but a seizure may have contributed to her death.
Tammy Fay Huffman, 49, who was found submerged in a bathtub at the center on June 12, had epilepsy, according to an autopsy from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. The autopsy, which was released recently, said Huffman’s epilepsy was relatively well controlled with intermittent partial complex seizures which could progress to full tonic clonic seizures.
The report said, in part, that it is most likely that Huffman had “an incapacitating event in the bathtub resulting in her inability to remove herself from the water.”
“With her past history of epilepsy, it is probable that she had a seizure event in the bathtub, became incapacitated, and then drown,” the autopsy said.
The autopsy report also said there were scattered bruises on Huffman but there was no significant internal injuries present to have caused or contributed to her death. It said scrapes were on both knees as well as a hip.
The toxicology report indicated Huffman’s medications were being appropriately administered and they were not a contributing factor in her death.
The autopsy said her death was accidental.
But in August, J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center was found negligent in Huffman’s death.
A statement of deficiency dated June 25 from the North Carolina Division of Health Service Regulation says Huffman was without supervision for 34 minutes before she was found dead. She was supposed to have 24/7 supervision due to a recent eye surgery.
But after dinner, Huffman walked out of the dining room and back onto the unit without being seen by the multiple staff in the dining room. She walked down the hall, around the corner and straight into the bathroom with the bathtub, the deficiency statement said.
Huffman’s habilitation plan revealed she had severe intellectual disability, possible autism and a history of a seizure disorder, according to the report.
However, her habilitation plan also revealed she liked to take a bath to relax and had most skills required to complete bathing independently or with verbal prompts from staff.
JIRDC staff found Huffman unresponsive in a bathtub.