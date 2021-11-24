Autopsy of JIRDC resident confirms accidental drowning

The autopsy of a resident who died in June at J. Iverson Riddle Development Center in Morganton says she drowned but a seizure may have contributed to her death.

Tammy Fay Huffman, 49, who was found submerged in a bathtub at the center on June 12, had epilepsy, according to an autopsy from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. The autopsy, which was released recently, said Huffman’s epilepsy was relatively well controlled with intermittent partial complex seizures which could progress to full tonic clonic seizures.

The report said, in part, that it is most likely that Huffman had “an incapacitating event in the bathtub resulting in her inability to remove herself from the water.”

“With her past history of epilepsy, it is probable that she had a seizure event in the bathtub, became incapacitated, and then drown,” the autopsy said.

The autopsy report also said there were scattered bruises on Huffman but there was no significant internal injuries present to have caused or contributed to her death. It said scrapes were on both knees as well as a hip.

The toxicology report indicated Huffman’s medications were being appropriately administered and they were not a contributing factor in her death.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}