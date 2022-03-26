Avery County man gets federal sentence for bank fraud, identity theft

ASHEVILLE – A Newland man was sentenced Thursday in federal court for bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Elenilson Ceron, 25, was sentenced to a little more than two years in federal prison for using stolen identification documents to commit bank fraud, Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, announced in a release.

Chief U.S. District Judge Martin Reidinger also ordered Ceron to serve two years under court supervision after he is released from prison, the release said.

According to filed documents and court proceedings, in November 2019, Ceron and his co-defendant, Jennifer Pardo, engaged in a scheme to defraud financial institutions by securing loans in the names of identity theft victims, the release said.

Ceron and Pardo obtained the victims’ personal identifying information through personal checks, credit cards, medical documents, and other sensitive information the defendants stole from the victims’ mailboxes, homes, and vehicles, or the home computers of friends and family members, according to the release. Using the stolen information, the pair opened bank accounts and credit accounts and took out personal loans in the victims’ names, the release said.

Court records show that the defendants obtained at least $6,500 in unlawful proceeds, according to the release.

Ceron and Pardo pleaded guilty to bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. Pardo was previously sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for her role in the scheme, the release said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Asheville prosecuted the case.