Avett Brothers among initial lineup for MerleFest

WILKESBORO — MerleFest, presented by Window World, is proud to announce the first round of artist additions for 2023.

Taking place April 27-30 on the campus of Wilkes Community College, MerleFest 2023 will feature performances from North Carolina’s favorite sons The Avett Brothers, country mega-star and Highwoman Maren Morris, and the genre-weaving cultural collective Black Opry Revue.

Also joining the lineup, are award-winning MerleFest veterans Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, Peter Rowan and many more. Next year will mark MerleFest’s 35th festival and will honor Doc Watson’s 100th birthday year. To celebrate the historic milestone event, organizers intend to feature MerleFest’s unique history and present unique collaborations to honor the festival’s founding folk icon. From the flatbed trailer stage at the 1988 Eddy Merle Watson Memorial Festival to today, and looking into the future, MerleFest will continue to draw fans from all over the world to the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains each spring to make music, moments, and memories together.

The following artists and bands also are set to appear at MerleFest 2023: Andy May, Banknotes, Carol Rifkin, Charles Welch, Donna the Buffalo, Jack Lawrence, Jeff Little Trio, Jim Lauderdale, Joe Smothers, Kruger Brothers, Laura Boosinger, The Local Boys, Mark Bumgarner, Mitch Greenhill & Mitch’s Kitchen, Pete & Joan Wernick, Presley Barker, Roy Book Binder, Scythian, T. Michael Coleman, The InterACTive Theater of Jef, The Waybacks, Tony Williamson, and Wayne Henderson.

MerleFest 2023 tickets are available now. For general admission passes, as well as patio seating, reserved seating, camping, parking and more, visit merlefest.org/purchase.

MerleFest volunteer applications are now open. As a volunteer, participants will receive free entry to the festival for the entire day of their shift, free parking, and shuttle, and 10% off camping at River’s Edge Campground. Most importantly, volunteers will be supporting a major fundraiser for Wilkes Community College. Please visit merlefest.org/volunteer to sign up before the April 15 deadline.

MerleFest vendor applications also are being accepted. Vendors are carefully selected to provide a variety of quality and unique goods for every MerleFest fan. Included in the vendor fee is the cost of your tent, tent setup, fire extinguisher, gutters, table, chairs, light bulb for nighttime illumination, on-campus security, as well as general admission passes for the entire festival and one on-campus parking pass. Visit merlefest.org/vendors to apply now before the application window closes on Jan. 15.

About The Avett Brothers (performing Friday)Three-time Grammy Award nominees and North Carolina Music Hall of Fame inductees, The Avett Brothers made mainstream waves with their 2009 major label debut, “I And Love And You.” The esteemed documentary “May It Last: A Portrait of The Avett Brothers” (co-directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio) chronicles the writing of 2016’s “True Sadness.” In 2019, the band released their 10th studio album, “Closer Than Together,” featuring “High Steppin,’” which reached No. 1 on the Americana Radio Singles chart. Their newest album, “The Third Gleam,” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Americana/Folk Albums chart, No. 1 on Rock Albums, No. 1 Vinyl Albums, and “Victory” hit No. 1 on the Americana Radio Singles chart. In January 2022, “Swept Away,” a musical inspired by and featuring the music of The Avett Brothers, premiered at Berkeley, California, to rave reviews.

About Maren Morris (performing Saturday)Maren Morris is one of the leading voices in music today, armed with incredible vocal stylings and songwriting chops, sheer talent, honest lyrics, and an undeniable presence. Her third album, “Humble Quest,” which is nominated for Album of the Year at this year’s CMA Awards, debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and features the gold-certified lead single “Circles Around This Town.” Her four-time platinum single “The Bones” dominated 2020, earning Morris the Song of the Year and Female Artist of the Year awards at the 2021 ACM Awards, Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year at the 2020 CMA Awards, plus Female Artist of the year and Music Event of the Year at the 2020 ACM Awards and a 2021 Grammy nomination for Best Country Song.

About Black Opry Revue (performing Friday) The MerleFest Black Opry Revue performance will include Yasmin Williams, Chris Pierce, Ping Rose, Nikki Morgan, Aaron Vance, Mel Washington and Leon Timbo; more artists will be added soon. Black Opry is a home for Black artists and Black fans of country, blues, folk, and Americana music. Country music has been made by and loved by Black people since its inception. For just as long, Black artists, songwriters, and musicians have been overlooked and disregarded in the genre by fans and executives. Black Opry wants to change that. They invite music fans to discover, support, and enjoy the Black artists who make magic in this space. One of the most valuable aspects of country music is its versatility and diversity in sound. Country, blues, folk, and Americana music overlaps, weaving together the distinctions of each genre. The Black Opry Revue showcases and celebrates the diversity in sound and stories that Black artists offer to these genres.