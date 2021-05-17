Aviation museum to get World War II Wildcat

The Hickory Aviation Museum has announced that it will be receiving an FM2 Wildcat “on loan” from the Museum of Naval Aviation in Pensacola, Florida.

The Hickory Aviation Museum said the Wildcat is truly a historic aircraft and saw a lot of service with the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps during the early parts of the Pacific Campaign in World War II.

The Wildcat was the first in the “Cat” series of fighter aircraft from Northrop Grumman, succeeded by the Hellcat, Bearcat, Tigercat and, eventually, the Tomcat.

The Wildcat saw combat in World War II and was later completely restored by The Museum of Naval Aviation. A more detailed history of the aircraft will be made after delivery. The Hickory Aviation Museum curator is currently working with the Museum of Naval Aviation to get all of the details.

The Hickory Aviation Museum is a nonprofit organization and is supported by donations from the community. It does not charge admission to the museum.