Avoid job scams this holiday season

Retailers and shippers traditionally hire seasonal workers to fulfill the demands of holiday shoppers whether they are online or in person. These jobs are a great way to make extra money, sometimes with the possibility of turning into a long-term employment opportunity, however, they are not all what they seem.

When looking for something part-time or to fill the gap until a better opportunity comes along, the Better Business Bureau has some suggestions to make the seasonal job hunt successful. Being proactive in finding the right opportunity is key, but so is watching out for a job that just seems too good to be true.