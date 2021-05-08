Axe-throwing arena takes aim in Morganton

Stidham and Hamm are also planning on upgrading the facility space within the year to create an outdoor patio space for customers.

“Live music will be something we plan on doing in the future," said Stidham. “Once we get the space figured out, I am eventually I’m going to fence the front in and create an outdoor patio and that’s probably going to be where we put the live music.”

Once business gets up and running, Stidham and Hamm plan on allowing customers to host events, including birthday parties and other gatherings in the future such as axe lane and facility rentals.

Both Stidham and Hamm got into axe throwing after trying it themselves. They decided to open their own business after realizing how much they enjoyed it.

“We went and tried it back in February and we realized there wasn’t one in Morganton and we thought there wasn’t a reason one of these couldn’t be in Morganton," said Stidham. “We’ve looked at several different locations for one and she [Hamm] ended up finding this place and it just worked.

“The building itself needed a little love, but we got it done.”

Axe throwing is an activity that anyone can try. Stidham and Hamm encourage anyone who has never tried it before to give it a chance.