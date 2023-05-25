Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The TGIF Summer Concert Series continues Friday on the Historic Burke County Courthouse Square as Baby Black Band takes the stage.

Baby Black Band has been declared the area’s No. 1 Party Band for all ages. This professional group will keep crowds dancing and enjoying their great set list of a variety of music from Cee Loo to Al Green, and Prince to Outkast. Baby Black will entertain those in attendance with classics from the ‘70s to current Top 10 hits ranging from Motown, Funk, Hip-Hop, R&B, Pop and dance music. The band, which is based out of Charlotte, are highly versatile musicians from a wide range of backgrounds including jazz, gospel, reggae and much more.

The TGIF Summer Concerts are free and are held every Friday in May, June and July (except for July 7) from 6-10 p.m. on the newly designed courthouse square. Bring chairs or picnic blankets and get comfortable while being entertained by this high-energy band. Concerts are held rain or shine.

Food trucks and the beer and wine tent open at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 7. Food vendors will include Handy’s, Countryside BBQ, Moondog Pizza, Sunset Slush and Hotdogs for All.

The Historic Morganton Festival staff would like to give a very special thank you for the TGIF Sponsors who make these incredible free events possible. Sponsors include City Electric, UNC Health Blue-Ridge, Case Farms, Downtown Development Association, CoMPAS X-Stream, Morganton Eye Physicians, United Beverage, CJ & Jess Real Estate, Alray Tire of Morganton, KICKS, The News Herald and Pepsi.