Back to school, 2021 edition - Burke County Notebook

“I woke up this morning feeling like I’d been run over by one of those big construction rolly things, even though last night I finally slept eight hours in a row. But I survived the first full week of teaching.

“I have a whole new respect for elementary teachers and especially for ‘Specials’ (aka ‘Electives’ — at my school called ‘Global Connects’). There’s nothing like trying to teach and check out books to 20 first-graders, all of whom want to tell you at least three different stories and ask you for help with books while you’re trying to make sure the kids don’t jump off the couches.

“The kindergartners enjoy taking four or five books off the shelves and carrying them to other shelves or the floor or behind the chairs against the wall, so by the time they leave the library [and another class is walking in], it looks like some angry poltergeist has swept through the library.

“The highlights, though, are many. The kids are so excited to check out books. The first day they came in, they couldn’t believe they got to take books home. The online checkout system wasn’t working, but I was determined and made my own list.

“They love the library and think I’m a celebrity, and listen to the stories I read and laugh at my funny voices. Mom especially will appreciate the following: