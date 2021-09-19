Back to school, 2021 edition - Burke County Notebook

Delta variants. Mask disagreements. Student COVID clusters. This year’s news has been worse for education than last year’s. How can teachers possibly teach with such formidable enemies?
Though retired, I still have a few young teacher friends. I talked to one whose dedication and outstanding teaching I’ve observed in person.
Lisa Antley, with a major in speech pathology, has taught different-aged students in a variety of schools. Presently, she serves at North Liberty not as a classroom teacher, but as a “special” teacher who helps individual students. Once she pulled students out of classes, but now works in the classroom with teachers in what’s called inclusion therapy.
“For me, it was good to get back and have students back, better than 2020, when we had “A” days and “B” days and no children Wednesdays,” she said.
Last year, she said she often wondered what day it was and which students she’d see. She had Zoom classes and meetings, newly complicated individual education programs, notes everywhere, tech skills to improve, and 25 emails a day to answer. She ended her days “utterly exhausted.”
This year, she said, “has offered much more predictability. No one’s complained about masks. I have the same kids and a schedule. The teachers are teasing me and saying they’re glad I can follow the schedule without extra visual supports.”
She admitted it hasn’t been easy.
“Last week, a whole class was quarantined,” she said. “Some kids changed their minds about coming back to school at the last minute. The system is short on personnel.”
But things are clearer. She has hope.
My grandchildren were not as upbeat when I asked them on Zoom about in-person school.
“I hate school,” exclaimed my youngest grandson.
He has to sit at his desk, doing nothing but “work, work, work” all day long.
“The only class I like is recess,” he concluded to general agreement from the cousins awake enough to respond.
Our daughter, who works in the Charlotte school system, had been unusually silent. This summer, she left her librarian job at a high school media center to become media specialist for a new K-8 French and Chinese immersion school.
Her new school has advantages, but she worried about teaching children younger than middle school. I’d reminded her I’d felt the same until the only job available was for K-8. I tried to encourage her with good memories and funny stories about kindergartners.
On Friday of week two, she sent out a group email to our family.
“I woke up this morning feeling like I’d been run over by one of those big construction rolly things, even though last night I finally slept eight hours in a row. But I survived the first full week of teaching.
“I have a whole new respect for elementary teachers and especially for ‘Specials’ (aka ‘Electives’ — at my school called ‘Global Connects’). There’s nothing like trying to teach and check out books to 20 first-graders, all of whom want to tell you at least three different stories and ask you for help with books while you’re trying to make sure the kids don’t jump off the couches.
“The kindergartners enjoy taking four or five books off the shelves and carrying them to other shelves or the floor or behind the chairs against the wall, so by the time they leave the library [and another class is walking in], it looks like some angry poltergeist has swept through the library.
“The highlights, though, are many. The kids are so excited to check out books. The first day they came in, they couldn’t believe they got to take books home. The online checkout system wasn’t working, but I was determined and made my own list.
“They love the library and think I’m a celebrity, and listen to the stories I read and laugh at my funny voices. Mom especially will appreciate the following:
“Our first lesson was about rules in the library, and [in kindergarten] it goes kind of like this:
“Me: ‘Okay, now our last rule is “Take care of ourselves, each other and this space.” Taking care of this space means we take good care of our books. Should we put our books in the refrigerator?’
“Them: ‘Nooooooo!’
“Me: ‘Can we let our dogs read our books?’
“(Twenty hands shoot up.)
“Me: ‘Yes, Kai?’
“Kai: ‘I don’t have a dog. But my sister was mean to me on the bus today.’
“Me: ‘I’m sorry to hear that. Madeline?’
“Madeline: ‘I have a leopard gecko.’
“Me: ‘Nice. Yes, Kyrie?’
“Kyrie: ‘If you feed your book to your dog, he might eat it. But my cousin has a dog. And can I tell you something? My mom said I could have ice cream today!’”
My daughter was right. Her story made me nostalgic.
And COVID has not changed the school system completely, I realized. Students are still complaining about school. Tech woes abound. The educational establishment is yet experimenting with theories and re-naming positions. And kindergartners aren’t always getting the answer right the first time.
I called my daughter, who sounded surprisingly cheerful as she described trying to keep kindergartners in masks (hard) and socially distanced (impossible) in the media center, all while being asked to substitute in a French immersion class during her one planning period.
Exit nostalgia. Enter selfish gratitude for being too old to fight.
But also gratitude for today’s teachers, special and otherwise, engaged in more than one formidable battle, sometimes armed with little more than tiny seeds of determination and hope.
Maggie McKinney, a member of Morganton Writers Group, is the grandmother of a young man who really does like school, most of the time, at least parts of it other than recess.