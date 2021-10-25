Backlog in West Coast ports could affect local gift-givers

“We’ve got one brand of snowboards and boots that were supposed to be here the first of September, and we haven’t got them yet,” Searcy said. “They’re telling me they’re sitting in the ocean somewhere. They can track them where they left — and this is stuff made in Asia — and they can tell me where they are. But they haven’t been unloaded yet. They’re sitting in one of those containers in the Port of Los Angeles, waiting.”

Searcy said that CBS Sports orders most its merchandise six months in advance. Right now, the store is getting about 75-80% of what it orders from big suppliers like Patagonia, North Face and Columbia. Searcy said he’s OK with that number, which is higher than some others he’s heard, but the problem will be that his usual mid-December reorder will not be possible this year.

Searcy is confident CBS Sports will have stuff on its shelves, but he said those three or four really popular items will be out of stock very quickly.