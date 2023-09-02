On the first day of February, I spotted my first robin of the year. They are usually regulars all year round, but decided to migrate to unknown parts after having been present in abundant numbers last summer. Maybe they found better food sources elsewhere last winter.

Bluebirds built nests in the four houses we have for them. It’s always exciting to see the little blue eggs and later, the nestlings.

A mocking bird couple returned to their favorite bush after a year away. We missed their songs last summer.

Our backyard stays full of cardinals, blue jays, mourning doves, finches, sparrows and other small songbirds. We spread millet and sunflower seeds along in front of our grapevine and find the birds lined up on the ground each morning, with an occasional squirrel in the mix. I counted 25 different named song birds this spring.

Life appeared normal in my bird world until I spied a bird I had never seen, eating with the rest.

The stranger was a bird about the size of a small robin. It had deep chestnut-colored underparts and its back, head and wings were black. After studying it through my binoculars for a while, curiosity sent me running to my Peterson Field Guide on Birds of Eastern and Central North America. I discovered he was an orchard oriole. Where’s a camera when we need one?

I may be an OK backyard bird watcher, but my photography skills leave something to be desired. My subjects are not very cooperative either.

One day in spring our songsters and their friends put on a show to remember. A blue jay ran a crow across the yard. The crow came back with a larger friend. The blue jay did not back down, and a squirrel sat and continued eating while ignoring the scuffle going on around him. A cardinal joined in the ruckus and scared three blue jays away. I began to question whether it’s true about the survival of the fittest or the most aggressive. The birds were giving me a good laugh when my husband, Dean, came in with a bowlful of strawberries he had picked and rinsed. Right after that, the entertainment really revved up.

I had just left my position at the kitchen sink to another part of the house when Dean shouted for me to come there to see a black bear crossing our back yard. By the time I got there, the bear was gone. Dean said it had traversed the yard with large leaps and had gone down into the woods in a matter of seconds. He explained the bear, which he first thought was a large dog, was about 3-feet high while on all fours but would stand over 6 feet on two legs.

I like woodland creatures, but this day was proving to be a little too entertaining. It was moving from general audiences to suspense.

At the end of that day, I reconsidered the habit of throwing peelings and vegetable scraps into the woods below the yard. It seemed that more than our murder of crows was attracted to them.

A few days later, Dean saw three small animals disappearing into the woods from a field on the far side of our neighbor’s house. He had just begun to tell the neighbor about the bear sighting when his friend said he had spotted a bobcat just days before with three kittens following behind.

On Aug. 4, we were turning off the main road into our neighborhood, as the crow flies, less than a half mile south of Interstate 40, when I spotted a long-legged mature doe standing at the edge of the woods. As we passed, she did not move, but stood perfectly still.

A couple mornings ago, our neighbor told us of yet another wildlife sighting. Coyotes on his property! He had not seen the bobcats again, so they must have moved on.

Others have told me this summer of local bear sightings. Are these wild creatures becoming tame enough to venture through neighborhoods, or is food scarce and they’re desperate? Are they over-populating, or are we humans depleting their natural habitats?

The neighborhood wildlife sightings were quite exciting this summer. I, personally, was content to watch songbirds, but we all know life does not stand still.