Bagpipes played at funeral carry on longstanding tradition

Charlotte Firefighter Alex McDaniel and retired Charlotte Firefighter David Thornburg never knew John Ray Stroup, but that didn’t stop them from coming to pay their respects to him last week.

Stroup, a longtime chief of Salem Fire and Rescue, died April 15 and was laid to rest Wednesday with the full ceremonial honors – a sea of blue surrounding his casket as it was carried in and out of the church, and the somber sound of bagpipes.

“It’s a big tradition in the fire service, police and as well as EMS,” Thornburg said. “The pipes have always been there.”

When Irish and Scottish settlers came to the United States in the 1800s, Thornburg said some of the only kind of work they could find was working as a firefighter or police officer.

It was traditional for bagpipes to be played at Irish and Scottish funerals, a tradition that carried over into funerals for those in emergency services.

“To do it for Mr. Stroup is an honor for us,” Thornburg said. “We were called and we jumped on it. That’s what we do.”

Thornburg and McDaniel didn’t know Stroup, but that was irrelevant Wednesday.

“That’s one thing about the fire service, the brotherhood,” McDaniel said. “It doesn’t matter where you go, small town, big city, you start talking to a fireman you end up knowing somebody that they know. It just somehow ties back to a relationship somewhere that you’ve made … That’s one of the reasons why it’s always an honor to be able to travel and to come do different things like this and just support the brotherhood, no matter where that is. We do our best to be there when they need it.”

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

