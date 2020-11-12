Bands of heavy rain drop 7-plus inches over Burke

After rain previously was present as a possibility in the National Weather Service’s weekend forecast for Burke County, the projections as of Thursday afternoon looked dry for the area.

Friday’s forecast calls for areas of fog before 9 a.m., but otherwise sunny skies with a high temperature near 72 degrees. For Friday night, the forecast calls for mostly clear conditions with a low around 40 degrees.

On Saturday, the National Weather Service projects sunny conditions with a high temperature around 63. Saturday night’s skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 44. The weekend wraps up Sunday with partly sunny skies and a high around 68 and on Sunday night with partly cloudy conditions and a low near 41 degrees.

Monday is forecast to start the new work week with sunny, 61-degree conditions. The cooler trend is projected to continue that night with a low around 33 and clear skies, as well as on Tuesday with a high near 58 and sunny conditions, Tuesday night with a low around 33 and mostly clear skies, and on Wednesday with a high near 57 and sunny conditions.