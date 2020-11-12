Bands of heavy rain drop 7-plus inches over Burke

Periods of heavy rain Tuesday night through Thursday morning dumped several inches of rain across Burke County, according to the county’s weather stations.
Up to 7.49 inches of rain for the entirety of the storm was reported at the Salem Fire and Rescue weather station while Lovelady Fire and Rescue’s weather station reported the highest single-day rainfall total for Thursday of 4.99 inches.
Every active county weather station reported at least 3 inches of total rain from the storm, including also at Lovelady (7.21), Brendletown Fire and Rescue (7.19), Enola Fire Department (7.08), South Mountains State Park (6.95), Valdese Fire Department (6.56), Triple Community Fire Department (6.33), George Hildebran Fire and Rescue (6.25), West End Fire and Rescue (5.73), Chesterfield Fire and Rescue (4.79), South Mountains Fire Department (4.78) and Jonas Ridge EMS Base (3.00).
The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Burke County at 10:46 a.m. on Thursday morning, but it was allowed to expire at 4:30 p.m. Additionally, a flood watch for the county expired at 7 p.m. on Thursday and a hazardous weather outlook also ended late Thursday.
The heavy rain flooded roads in the county including Amherst Road, Antioch Road, Enola Road, Hartland Road, Kirksey Drive, U.S. Highway 64-N.C. Highway 18 and others. It prompted Burke County Public Schools to deem Thursday a remote learning-only day for local schools.
After rain previously was present as a possibility in the National Weather Service’s weekend forecast for Burke County, the projections as of Thursday afternoon looked dry for the area.
Friday’s forecast calls for areas of fog before 9 a.m., but otherwise sunny skies with a high temperature near 72 degrees. For Friday night, the forecast calls for mostly clear conditions with a low around 40 degrees.
On Saturday, the National Weather Service projects sunny conditions with a high temperature around 63. Saturday night’s skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 44. The weekend wraps up Sunday with partly sunny skies and a high around 68 and on Sunday night with partly cloudy conditions and a low near 41 degrees.
Monday is forecast to start the new work week with sunny, 61-degree conditions. The cooler trend is projected to continue that night with a low around 33 and clear skies, as well as on Tuesday with a high near 58 and sunny conditions, Tuesday night with a low around 33 and mostly clear skies, and on Wednesday with a high near 57 and sunny conditions.
The National Hurricane Center reported Thursday afternoon that Tropical Storm Eta had moved offshore over the Atlantic Ocean near the Florida-Georgia border. Additionally, the center said Tropical Storm Theta continued to move eastward over the open Atlantic toward Africa and Europe.
And a system that is being tracked to potentially become Tropical Storm Iota, the 30th named storm of the hurricane season, was located between the island shared by Haiti and the Dominican Republic and the northern tip of South America and had a greater than 60 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone.
For a complete weather forecast from the National Weather Service, visit weather.gov.
