Banks Hinceman takes the reins as sheriff

While he’s new to the position of Burke County’s chief law enforcement officer, Banks Hinceman is no stranger to the halls of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

With more than 32 years of experience in law enforcement under his belt, Hinceman took the oath of office Tuesday afternoon to become the county’s next sheriff.

He took over after former sheriff Steve Whisenant stepped down a month early because of a family medical issue. Hinceman was running unopposed for the office of sheriff after winning the Republican primary in May.

Hinceman spoke to attendees at the special-called meeting of the Burke County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday night where he was sworn-in.

“I am so proud of the group of men and women that is assembled here today, that represent Burke County every day … heroically,” Hinceman said. “A lot of things that they do go unnoticed, and I am so proud of this group of men and women, and I am looking so forward to serving as your sheriff.”

He promised to continue to do the right things.

“We’re going to serve the county of Burke in a professional way with integrity that will be unmatched,” Hinceman said.

Hinceman thanked his family who stood by his side through the election process.

“The election was pretty tough,” Hinceman said.

Whisenant offered words of encouragement to Hinceman as he starts his tenure as sheriff.

“I am just so excited about Banks becoming sheriff,” Whisenant said. “We have worked together for 11 years, and I have full confidence in him. He will do the right thing, as you heard him say about professionalism and integrity. I think the sheriff’s office will do wonderful things. The guys are really working together as a family.”

Whisenant said he was looking forward to more time to spend with his grandchildren, though he won’t be going too far — he took another oath of office Tuesday to serve as a reserve officer.

“I guess I’ve done it for 45 years, I can’t completely quit,” Whisenant said.