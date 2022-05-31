Banquet honors businesses, organizations’ commitment to diversity

A local organization recently celebrated local businesses and nonprofits that have made workplace diversity a priority.

Select 2000 presented awards at its inaugural “Diversity Champion” banquet May 12 to honor the efforts of local employers in making sure their workforces represent the diversity of the population. The organization’s mission is to promote awareness of the need for workplace diversity and to provide training to businesses and other institutions for creating and nurturing a more inclusive workforce.

“Diversity is a hot topic across the nation,” said Cecelia Surratt, Select 2000’s founder and CEO. “We’re going to keep talking and keep plugging at this until we see a lot more diversity in leadership.”

Dr. Beth Davidson, director of Interdisciplinary Studies, co-director of University Documentary Film Services and professor of sociology at Appalachian State University, presented a video she created highlighting the work of Select 2000 in the community.

Surratt shared on the video how her work with the city of Morganton’s Human Relations Commission brought to her attention concerns from local residents about a lack of diversity in Burke County workplaces. Some younger minority residents reported having to seek employment elsewhere, especially if they desired a leadership position.

Surratt later was appointed to the North Carolina Commission on Inclusion. She said her experiences with that agency provided her with a “roadmap” to pave the way for inclusion in the Burke County workforce, which led to the creation of Select 2000. Members of the group talked with top leaders in local workplaces about promoting diversity within their ranks.

“What we’re hearing is that people are just not aware that there is a lack of diversity, and they’re not focused on it,” said Arwen March, secretary of Select 2000. “But when we go in and we meet with them, we shift their focus and we educate them on why it’s important to have an inclusive workforce.”

Select 2000 invited Holly Jones, community partnership and outreach coordinator for the North Carolina Department of Justice, to serve as keynote speaker for the banquet. Jones shared congratulations from North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.

“For this type of effort to come together, it takes vision, it takes leadership and a lot of shoulder to the wheel,” Jones said. “A workforce that reflects the entire community it serves is one that is promoting an atmosphere of accomplishment and possibility for all residents. That is an indicator of a healthy, resilient community. This is the vision that you all are working on. The work of diversity and equity that you have committed yourselves to strengthens local businesses and organizations, and ultimately, your entire community.”

She noted that creating diverse workplaces will be a long-term project, and shared how Stein’s office is making concerted efforts to promote diversity at the state level through multiple initiatives, including a pilot mentoring program for minorities.

“At the Department of Justice, we believe that we will best be able to protect all North Carolinians when our talented workforce represents the diversity of North Carolina’s population,” Jones said.

Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson joined Jones to present the Diversity Champion awards. Businesses, schools and organizations were recognized for actions such as hiring chief diversity officers, promoting minority employees to leadership positions, prioritizing inclusivity in the hiring process and promoting programs raising awareness about the importance of workplace diversity.

This year’s Diversity Champions are:

Western Piedmont Community College

North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics

Blue Ridge Community Action

Burke County Public Schools

Burke County NAACP

Morganton Department of Public Safety

Fresh Dental of Hickory

AT&T

FAM Church

Ulta Beauty

City of Morganton, specifically Morganton Parks and Recreation Department, Human Relations Commission and Morganton Main Street office

Burke County Health Department

A Caring Alternative

UNC Health — Blue Ridge

State Employees Credit Union

Burke United Christian Ministries

Wells Fargo Bank

Truist Bank

The Industrial Commons

Historic Burke Foundation

Walmart

Amorem

Select 2000 also presented a “Spotlight Award” to The News Herald for “featuring stories that explore and celebrate the rich diversity of Burke County.”

“The reporters at the Morganton News Herald have continued to provide culturally unbiased reporting when covering national and local news, even during times of racial tension and when the subject matter was difficult,” award presenter Mary Charlotte Safford said.

To learn more about Select 2000, visit select2000.org.

Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.