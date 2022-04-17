Banquet to recognize workplace diversity efforts

A local organization will celebrate businesses prioritizing workplace diversity with a special event.

Select 2000, an advocacy group that works with local businesses and organizations to promote workplace diversity, will hold its inaugural “Diversity Champion” awards banquet from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at the Morganton Community House.

The organization’s mission is to use education and advocacy to work with local employers “to enhance racial and cultural diversity among recruits and hires for administrative and professional positions,” according to its website, select2000.org.

“Select 2000 was aware of businesses in the community that had already shown diversity in their hiring practices for leadership, and they were included in the awards banquet,” said Arwen March, secretary of the board for Select 2000. “The banquet brings awareness to cultural disparities in leadership positions in the area and provides an opportunity to recognize businesses that saw these disparities and decided to address them.”

The awards banquet will include dinner and a presentation by Holly Jones, community partnership and outreach coordinator for the North Carolina Department of Justice.

“Cecelia (Surratt, Select 2000 founder,) reached out to the Office of the Attorney General, and we could not be more pleased that Holly Jones was selected to represent the department,” March said. “Ms. Jones’ career reflects her dedication to welfare of North Carolinians, from her time working with the city of Asheville, Buncombe County, the YWCA (Young Women’s Christian Organization) and now as the community partnership and outreach coordinator for the NC Department of Justice.”

Jones is a former Asheville city council member and Buncombe County commissioner, according to her biography. She is described as an “experienced local elected representative with a track record of building community consensus and advancing innovative policies that move the needle on critical needs,” and an “effective public policy official who championed public and early childhood education, domestic violence prevention, public safety, environmental stewardship and equity.”

The biography notes that as county commissioner, she “spearheaded a comprehensive county plan to address domestic violence, which culminated in the establishment of a nationally-recognized Family Justice Center.” She advocated for a variety of minority and underserved groups through efforts to increase affordable housing and build new schools. She also supported an anti-discrimination ordinance designed to protect against gender and sexual orientation discrimination.

In addition to working with city and county governments, Jones also served as the executive director of the YWCA in Asheville for 15 years, where she led a successful $4 million capital campaign to grow the organization’s budget so it could expand programs supporting diverse populations.

Jones said she will speak on behalf of the NCDOJ at the banquet.

“My remarks will focus on the value and importance of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace, including specific examples of DEI programs and policies within NCDOJ,” Jones said.

Following her remarks, Select 2000 will give a brief overview about each award winner’s efforts to promote diversity and then present the awards.

The banquet is open to the public. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at the Burke County Chamber of Commerce at 110 E. Meeting St. in Morganton. For more information, visit select2000.org.

Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.