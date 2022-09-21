Barbecue competition in Rutherford College set for Friday, Saturday

RUTHERFORD COLLEGE — The smell of barbecue will be wafting through the air once again in Rutherford College this week during the 2022 Pigmaster’s BBQ Challenge.

The event is set for Friday and Saturday in Rutherford College, with Friday’s events at town hall and Saturday’s events split between town hall and the municipal park. Rutherford College Town Hall is located at 980 Malcolm Blvd. and the municipal park is located a just up the road at 950 Malcolm Blvd.

The town of Rutherford College said barbecue teams from all over the southeast will be converging on the town to compete for the crown jewel of Grand Champion, which comes with a hefty cash prize of $2,000.

“We would love to invite you to join us for this jam-packed weekend of amazing food, vendors, and activities,” the town said in a release.

Competitors will start arriving on Thursday and a mandatory cook team meeting will start at 4 p.m. on Friday.

On Friday, there will be a “Burger Battle” sponsored by Highland Family Farms, a “Dessert Wars” sponsored by the town of Rutherford College and a Turkey Smoke Series sponsored by the National Turkey Federation, according to information from the town. The competitions start at 5 p.m.

On Saturday, there will be vendors and children’s activities in the municipal park and Foothills Service Project will be selling competition barbecue to raise funds for its ministry in front of the town hall.

The Pigmaster’s Palooza in the park starts at 9 a.m. Saturday and takes place through 3 p.m. The Foothills Service Project fundraiser starts at 11 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at town hall or at Foothills Thrift Store locations, according to information from the town.

The grand finale award ceremony will be at 4 p.m. in the municipal park.

“This event is guaranteed to get your taste buds dancing with delight,” the town said in a release.

For more information, visit Pigmaster’s BBQ Challenge on Facebook or the Town of Rutherford College’s website at www.rutherfordcollegenc.us.