Barbecue cook-off sizzles in Rutherford College

RUTHERFORD COLLEGE -- Barbecue chef's from across various states gathered this weekend to compete in the second annual Pigmaster’s BBQ Challenge.

The competition was held at the Rutherford College Municipal Park and Town Hall on Friday and Saturday.

The event consisted of 28 teams and each team was required to provide submissions in the various groups of meat including pork, ribs, pork brisket and chicken to be judged.

Bryan McCreary, pit master for Haulin Butts Barbecue, was part of one of the 28 teams competition for the title of grand champion at the event.

"We're cooking in the Pigmaster's Challenge," McCreary said. "It's a Kansas City Barbecue Society event. We do four meats. We do chicken, pork ribs, pork and brisket. A lot of these teams travel professionally. We're in a professional group, but we're here more for just fun and to be here."

Wayne Annas, mayor of Rutherford College, was excited to host the teams, judges and members of the local community. He believes the annual event has made a positive and significant impact on the reputation of the town.