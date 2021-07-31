Bath and Body Works slated for August reopening

Morganton’s Bath and Body Works will reopen in its new location next month, according to signage posted on the storefront.

Banners on the doors and windows of the new spot in the Morganton Heights shopping center declare the store is “Opening August 21!” The space is located at F110 Morganton Heights Blvd. in between Fashion Max and Rue 21.

The former location in the Fiddlers’ Run shopping center closed earlier this month.

Bath and Body Works had been in Fiddlers’ Run for more than 15 years but now joins the Morganton Heights retail lineup, which is anchored by Walmart and supplemented by Belk, Dick’s Sporting Goods, T.J. Maxx, PetSmart, Dollar Tree, Ross Dress for Less and Jo-Ann Fabrics and Crafts and more.

Previous calls to the local Bath and Body Works store and the corporate media line did not yield any further details.

Known for its many fragrances, Bath and Body Works offers product lines including bath and shower, moisturizers, body spray and perfume, hand soaps, hand sanitizers, candles, air fresheners and more.

Bath and Body Works started in New Albany, Ohio, in 1991 and since has expanded to include the White Barn candle line.

For more information about the company, visit bathandbodyworks.com.

Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.