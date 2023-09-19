RUTHERFORD COLLEGE — The town of Rutherford College will again be swamped with the masters of barbecue on Thursday as they prepare for the annual Pigmaster’s BBQ Challenge.

The competition will take place on Friday and Saturday at Rutherford College Town Hall, located at 980 Malcolm Blvd., Connelly Springs.

The Pigmaster’s BBQ Challenge is a Kansas City Barbecue Society-sanctioned competition. The event will be a Master Series sanctioned contest that requires the teams to cook four types of meat — chicken, pork ribs, pork butt and pork brisket, according to the town’s Pigmaster’s BBQ Challenge Facebook page.

The Facebook page says KCBS sanctions barbecue and grilling competitions across the US and promotes barbecue as America’s cuisine. KCBS has an extensive certified barbecue judging program and is the largest society of barbecue enthusiasts in the world with more than 20,000 members worldwide.

Rutherford College Town Clerk Terra Brieno said 34 teams from across the southeast will arrive Thursday afternoon to set up for a whole weekend of food and fun.

She said teams will compete on Friday afternoon in the Dessert War, Burger Battle and Turkey Smoke Series. On Saturday, official Kansas City BBQ judges will arrive to sample and score pork, brisket, ribs and chicken.

The awards ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday in the Rutherford College Community Room, where one lucky team will leave with a personalized metal art, a check for $3,000 and the title of Grand Champion, Brieno said.

Brieno said Foothills Service Project will be selling barbecue plates from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. that will include a sandwich, slaw, pickles, chips and water for $10. All proceeds will go directly to the Foothills Service Project, she said.

She said “Pig on Fire” from Woodruff, S.C., will be set up to sell its food for lunch and dinner on Thursday and Friday at the town hall.

Brieno thanked the sponsors of the event, including College Pines Health & Rehabilitation, Farris Insurance, Paramount Ford and Hyundai, Kellex Furniture, Castle Bridge Marina, Foothills Service Project, UNC Health Blue Ridge, Kathy’s Clean Sweep, Truist, Highlands Family Farm, Connelly Springs Electric INC, Chick-fil-A and Damark Screen Printing & Embroidery. The Facebook page said no parking will be available on-site. It said parking areas within walking distance include:

Abernathy Memorial United Methodist Church: 960 Malcolm Blvd., Connelly Springs.

RC Municipal Park: 950 Malcolm Blvd., Connelly Springs.

Grassy Lot at 1000 Malcolm Blvd., Connelly Springs.

Find the town’s Pigmaster’s BBQ Challenge Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057406151122.