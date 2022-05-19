BCPS appoints new CTE, human resources director

Burke County Public Schools recently announced new appointments within the school system.

BCPS has appointed Casey Rogers as the district's CTE director/county-wide athletic director. Rogers has led the district’s largest CTE program as principal of Freedom High School and has a wealth of experience both as a coach and athletic director, according to the school system.

"I am confident that Mr. Rogers will be a valuable asset to our team of directors and will continue to put students, staff and the community at the forefront of decision making," said BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan.

Additionally, BCPS has named Keith Recker as its new director of human resources. Recker has served as a school administrator at multiple levels and enters his new role with a continued passion to serve students, staff and the community, according to the school system.

"I trust that Mr. Recker will be a great addition to our team of directors and he will continue to lead with the same level of enthusiasm he has for many years," Swan said.

BCPS also has named Shanda Epley as the new principal of Freedom High School. Epley has served in multiple capacities throughout her career in Burke County Public Schools. She is a graduate of Freedom High School, and her family has been a part of the Freedom High School community for a number of years, according to the school system.

These new roles will officially start on July 1, 2022.