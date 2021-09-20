 Skip to main content
BCPS extends mandatory mask policy
BCPS extends mandatory mask policy

The Burke County Board of Education voted Monday evening to extend its mandatory mask policy for Burke County Public Schools. The vote passed by a 5-1 margin with Chairman Buddy Armour, Vice Chairman R.L. Icard, Don Hemstreet (participating remotely), Jane Sohovich and Sam Wilkinson voting for the extension and Wendi Craven going against it. Board member Seth Hunt Jr. was absent. 

Check back on morganton.com on Tuesday or Wednesday’s edition of The News Herald for the full story. 

