BCPS without a COVID cluster for the first time since Jan. 10

Local officials are breathing a sigh of relief after the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest update on COVID clusters in schools.

According to the update, released Tuesday, March 15, Burke County’s last remaining COVID cluster has been declared closed, leaving BCPS without an active cluster for the first time since Jan. 10.

According to BCPS, the district reported only five new confirmed positive cases during the week of March 7. This is down from 21 confirmed positive cases during the week of Feb. 28 and a high of 625 on the week of Jan. 10 during the height of the Omicron surge. This also represents the lowest number confirmed positive cases reported for any week since the 2021-22 school year began.

All this is in keeping with national trends which have seen COVID cases across the country dip to their lowest levels since July. BCPS officials are hopeful the current downward trends will continue.

“We have certainly reached a new milestone with no new clusters and our positive cases dramatically decreasing,” said Cheryl Shuffler, public information officer for Burke County Public Schools. “We, like many others, remain hopeful that things are returning to some sense of normalcy.”