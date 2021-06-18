 Skip to main content
Bear activity prompts camping restrictions
black bear generic photo

As more people build homes in the animal’s habitat, encounters with bears are increasing this year in North Carolina.

 Metro Creative Connection

ASHEVILLE - Blue Ridge Parkway officials are prohibiting tents and soft-sided campers at Mount Pisgah Campground near Milepost 408 through June 24 due to increasing bear activity in recent days.

In particular, a young bear has established a pattern of entering occupied camp sites, coming too close to campers and taking food from the sites. Park rangers and wildlife biologists are responding to the area and will attempt to disassociate this bear from human food rewards so all camping can resume. No injuries have been reported.

Existing reservations for tent camping at the campground have been cancelled for the next seven days. Reservation holders were contacted by park staff and through the online reservation system, recreation.gov. Camping in cars will be permitted during this time, and some tent sites may accommodate hard-sided campers. Walk up camping will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis by park staff to ensure equipment meets current requirements.

Allowing bears access to human food and garbage can cause a number of problems, such as changing the bears’ behavior and causing them to lose their instinctive fear of humans. Over time, these bears may begin approaching people in search of food and may become more unpredictable and dangerous. Studies have shown that bears that lose their fear of people by obtaining human food and garbage do not live as long as bears that feed on natural foods and are afraid of people.

Campers and hikers are reminded to take necessary precautions while in bear country, including properly following food storage regulations and remaining at a safe viewing distance from bears. If attacked by a black bear, rangers strongly recommend fighting back with any object available and remember that the bear may view you as prey. Though rare, attacks on humans do occur, causing injuries or death.

For more bear safety tips, visit blueridgeparkway.org. If you encounter a bear while on the Parkway, contact 828-298-2491 or stop at the nearest visitor center to report it.

