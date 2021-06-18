Bear activity prompts camping restrictions

ASHEVILLE - Blue Ridge Parkway officials are prohibiting tents and soft-sided campers at Mount Pisgah Campground near Milepost 408 through June 24 due to increasing bear activity in recent days.

In particular, a young bear has established a pattern of entering occupied camp sites, coming too close to campers and taking food from the sites. Park rangers and wildlife biologists are responding to the area and will attempt to disassociate this bear from human food rewards so all camping can resume. No injuries have been reported.

Existing reservations for tent camping at the campground have been cancelled for the next seven days. Reservation holders were contacted by park staff and through the online reservation system, recreation.gov. Camping in cars will be permitted during this time, and some tent sites may accommodate hard-sided campers. Walk up camping will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis by park staff to ensure equipment meets current requirements.