Bear attack prompts trail closures

ASHEVILLE – Due to a bear attack on park visitors on Wednesday, Sept. 29, temporary trail closures and food prohibitions are expected to remain in place until Friday, Oct. 8, near the Folk Art Center, at Milepost 382 in Asheville, on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

In the interest of public safety, local closures and restrictions include:

The Mountains to Sea Trail, from its intersection with the Visitor Center Loop Trail near Milepost 384 to the Riceville Road Bridge at Milepost 382

The Folk Art Center Nature Loop Trail

Picnicking areas between the Asheville Visitor Center and adjacent parking areas near Milepost 384 to the Haw Creek Overlook near Milepost 380

Wildlife biologists and park staff have monitored the area since Thursday, Sept. 30, in an attempt to locate the bear involved in repeated attacks on a local couple last week. At this time, the bear has not been located, and biologists are removing traps placed in the area. A thorough investigation of the scene of last week’s attack was conducted, and forensic evidence was gathered that will be held in the event it is needed to identify the bear in the future.