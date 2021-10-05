Bear attack prompts trail closures

ASHEVILLE – Due to a bear attack on park visitors on Wednesday, Sept. 29, temporary trail closures and food prohibitions are expected to remain in place until Friday, Oct. 8, near the Folk Art Center, at Milepost 382 in Asheville, on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
In the interest of public safety, local closures and restrictions include:
- The Mountains to Sea Trail, from its intersection with the Visitor Center Loop Trail near Milepost 384 to the Riceville Road Bridge at Milepost 382
- The Folk Art Center Nature Loop Trail
- Picnicking areas between the Asheville Visitor Center and adjacent parking areas near Milepost 384 to the Haw Creek Overlook near Milepost 380
Wildlife biologists and park staff have monitored the area since Thursday, Sept. 30, in an attempt to locate the bear involved in repeated attacks on a local couple last week. At this time, the bear has not been located, and biologists are removing traps placed in the area. A thorough investigation of the scene of last week’s attack was conducted, and forensic evidence was gathered that will be held in the event it is needed to identify the bear in the future.
The Folk Art Center and many portions of the Parkway are very close to neighboring communities, which can increase the likelihood of bears being exposed regularly to humans and human foods. Most human-bear conflicts can be prevented or resolved by implementing the BearWise Basics, whether at-home or outdoors. Wildlife experts remind park visitors and neighbors that having people change their behavior, such as securing attractants (e.g., trash), keeping pets on 6-feet or less, non-retractable leashes, and not approaching or feeding bears can help prevent most situations before they can occur.
These reminders are important now during the busy fall visitation season on the Parkway. Fall is a critical feeding period for bears known as hyperphagia, with bears typically eating 20 hours a day because of their need to put on a thick layer of fat before winter hibernation. October also is one of the highest visitation months on the Parkway. With bears on the move this time of year looking for food, and more people visiting the park, there is higher potential for visitors and bears to encounter one another.
For more bear safety tips, visit bearwise.org. If you encounter a bear while on the Parkway, call 828-298-2491 or stop at the nearest Visitor Center to report it.