Bear strolls through downtown Asheville

"I didn't want to sneak up behind the bear and spook it so I went around the front of Rabbit Rabbit," McArthur said.

The movie had ended and there were nearly 20 people still on the property finishing their beers and meals. Most were sitting under the covered patio due to the rain, he said. A lot of guests saw the bear but no one interacted with it.

The bear didn't stick around long before it went about its way.

"Everybody was obviously a little freaked out, including me, but it seemed pretty docile," McArthur said. "It didn't seem like he wanted to be around people as much as we didn't want to be around him."

The bear went through the front gate of Rabbit Rabbit and walked across Coxe Avenue. McArthur saw it walk up a hill heading toward an apartment building on Ravenscroft Drive.

"It did not look like the bear had any concerns. He seemed completely comfortable with a stroll downtown," Miller said.

Miller kept his distance and took photos of the bear. It was his first time seeing a bear downtown.

Mike Rangel, owner of Rabbit Rabbit and Asheville Brewing, said it's been a couple of years that he's known of a bear in the area. However, in May, there was one at the Asheville Brewing on Merrimon Avenue two days in a row hanging out in trees, he said.