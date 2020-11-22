Because we all need a little Christmas now - Burke County Notebook

After a months-long onslaught of bad news and uncertainty brought sweeping changes to everyday life, news outlets and health officials are now warning against gathering together for the holidays in fear of spreading coronavirus. My husband and I have never missed a Christmas in Pennsylvania with our families in the 20 years we’ve lived in Morganton, but will have to make a decision about that next month.

I have turned to Christmas decorating as a way to cope with that big question mark hanging over our lives. I binge-watched Christmas tree decorating tutorials on YouTube this month and scoured local thrift stores for decorations. Adding to my Christmas collection while supporting good causes like Habitat for Humanity, The Outreach Center and the Christ Centered Recovery Program lifts my spirits. Burke United Christian Ministries has even opened its own Christmas store, the Elves’ Workshop, which looks like a miniature Kraynak’s.

The empty Christmas bins are back in the basement. The Christmas tree in the living room is blooming with silk poinsettia flowers and homemade ornaments and already has presents under it. The ceramic tabletop tree glows with many different colored lights. Birds nestle in the greenery on the TV cabinet. The heavenly host on the mantel overlooks the nativity scene. Tiny figurines bask in the warm light shining from the windows of my mother-in-law’s Dickens’ houses.

It makes me think of those idyllic Christmas scenes I enjoyed in childhood. As I watch the animatronic angels on the mantel gently flutter their wings and wave their bulb candles two weeks before Thanksgiving, I vow never to take the holidays for granted ever again. I’m going to savor every moment, take time to reach out to friends and family to share the Christmas spirit, and make the best of whatever the rest of 2020 brings.

Tammie Gercken is a staff writer with The News Herald and a member of the Morganton Writers' Group. She can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.