Beer festival to return to courthouse square

Nearly 30 breweries will set up shop this weekend on Morganton’s historic courthouse square as the State of Origin Craft Brew Festival returns for its seventh year.

The festival, hosted by Fonta Flora Brewery, will see about 28 different breweries, seven food vendors and two bands converge on downtown Saturday from 5-9 p.m., said Brit Josa, event coordinator.

“The festival started off as a celebration of local ingredients in North Carolina beer,” Josa said. “It was called State of Origin because it was referring to North Carolina beers and breweries and ingredients. Throughout the years, it’s evolved into a celebration of local ingredients being used in beer from all over the country.”

The festival, typically held annually, had to take a break for a couple of years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Josa said the brewery is excited to be back, and especially excited to host the event on the newly renovated courthouse square.

“(We’re excited about) just getting everybody together again … (and) bringing all these folks in from all over the country and just getting to experience different tastes from all these different areas,” Josa said.

It’ll feature performances from Tall Tall Trees, an Indie folk band Josa said is nationally known, and Charleston-based Two Slices also will take the stage. A stilt walker also will be on the square.

Tickets now are $65 for anyone planning to drink, and $25 for designated drivers. Free transportation will be provided by the Ridgeline Trolley to area hotels from 3:30-5 p.m. and again from 9-10:30 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Foothills Conservancy, a local nonprofit that strives to permanently protect land and water in western North Carolina, Josa said.

“One of our mottos is local culture, local agriculture,” Josa said. “We obviously really value using local ingredients and preserving the planet … It’s really important to who we are as a business to support eco-conscious efforts.”

She said she thinks it’s important for businesses to support other organizations whose goals align with their own.

“I think if you’re a business with a platform and you have the ability to tie in a nonprofit, then it’s something important to do to try and sort of get the word out about what folks are doing in their field and doing well,” Josa said.

ON TAP Check out all the breweries, cideries, distilleries and wineries on tap for the festival: Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co.

Botanist and Barrel

Burial Beer Co.

Catawba Brewing Co.

Creature Comforts Brewing Co.

Eda Rhyne Distilling Company

Fair Isle Brewing

Fonta Flora Brewery

Free Range Brewing

Fullsteam Brewery

Garden Path Fermentation

Haw River Farmhouse Ales

Homeplace Beer Co.

Jester King Brewery

Lenny Boy Brewing Co.

Little Fish Brewing Co.

Oxbow Brewing Company

Pen Druid

Plan Bee Farm Brewery

Plēb Urban Winery

Salud Cerveceria

Scratch Brewing Company

Sidetracked Brewery

Steel String Brewery

TRVE Brewing Company

Wheatland Spring Farm + Brewery

Wunderkammer Biermanufaktur

Zillicoah Beer Company

DIG IN Here's what will be on the table for dinner Saturday night: The Cardinal

Buxton Hall BBQ

Rotation

Underground Baking

Artesana Ice Cream

Little Guatemala

Ooh Crumbs Baking Co