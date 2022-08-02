Beer festival to return to courthouse square

Nearly 30 breweries will set up shop this weekend on Morganton’s historic courthouse square as the State of Origin Craft Brew Festival returns for its seventh year.
The festival, hosted by Fonta Flora Brewery, will see about 28 different breweries, seven food vendors and two bands converge on downtown Saturday from 5-9 p.m., said Brit Josa, event coordinator.
“The festival started off as a celebration of local ingredients in North Carolina beer,” Josa said. “It was called State of Origin because it was referring to North Carolina beers and breweries and ingredients. Throughout the years, it’s evolved into a celebration of local ingredients being used in beer from all over the country.”
The festival, typically held annually, had to take a break for a couple of years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Josa said the brewery is excited to be back, and especially excited to host the event on the newly renovated courthouse square.
People are also reading…
“(We’re excited about) just getting everybody together again … (and) bringing all these folks in from all over the country and just getting to experience different tastes from all these different areas,” Josa said.
It’ll feature performances from Tall Tall Trees, an Indie folk band Josa said is nationally known, and Charleston-based Two Slices also will take the stage. A stilt walker also will be on the square.
Tickets now are $65 for anyone planning to drink, and $25 for designated drivers. Free transportation will be provided by the Ridgeline Trolley to area hotels from 3:30-5 p.m. and again from 9-10:30 p.m.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit Foothills Conservancy, a local nonprofit that strives to permanently protect land and water in western North Carolina, Josa said.
“One of our mottos is local culture, local agriculture,” Josa said. “We obviously really value using local ingredients and preserving the planet … It’s really important to who we are as a business to support eco-conscious efforts.”
She said she thinks it’s important for businesses to support other organizations whose goals align with their own.
“I think if you’re a business with a platform and you have the ability to tie in a nonprofit, then it’s something important to do to try and sort of get the word out about what folks are doing in their field and doing well,” Josa said.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.