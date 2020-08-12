Being “safer at home” can rock if you do it with love - Burke County Notebook

My neighborhood rocks.
Early this summer, the rock fairies made their presence known here in the Lake James community. For weeks, brightly painted rocks have appeared around the neighborhood with images of a happy face, a turquoise footprint with purple toenails, a green frog, red hearts and a pink balloon against a background of royal blue.
Many have messages. “Play outdoors,” written on Carolina blue. “Peace,” next to a cross. “Kindness.” “Happy,” surrounded by multicolored dots. “Read,” on a red background. “Fly” above a hot air balloon. “Love.” “#Color Burke.” “#Hide me again.”
As the monotony of staying “safer at home” due to the coronavirus pandemic set in, the number of people out on the streets in the neighborhood increased. Runners, fitness walkers, dog walkers, slow strollers and bike riders started noticing the rocks. They are hidden along the road, in front of mailbox posts, under trees and beside the bushes.
Day to day, the rocks often move from one location to another, adding to the thrill of discovery in different parts of the neighborhood. The colorful rocks and positive messages got people talking on the Southpointe neighborhood Facebook group:
» “So sweet. It brings all of us walkers a smile.”
» “I love finding them too! They make me happy.”
» “I think these very talented and kind fairies are bringing such happy moments to us all. Thank you.”
» “It’s just cheerful. It puts a smile on my face during this difficult time.”
When a pretty rock with a white heart painted in the center appeared beside my driveway, I smiled, too.
Some neighbors may know the identity of the rock fairies, but for me, the anonymity adds to the mystery and kindness. To do something nice without applause or fanfare. That’s loving your neighbor with a giving spirit while expecting nothing in return.
One thing this pandemic has done is to help us clarify what is really important in life. For many that means showing love or doing things you love.
‘Love isn’t love until you give it away…’ says a quote from Oscar Hammerstein. His grandson, Oscar “Andy” Hammerstein III, told the story behind the quote when he served as a guest narrator in July 2018, at a Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra concert.
In November 1959, "The Sound of Music" opened on Broadway. Several weeks before, Oscar Hammerstein was diagnosed with stomach cancer. Prior to being hospitalized, the famed lyricist stopped by the theatre to encourage his leading lady and passed her a piece of paper.
The young actress opened the note and read, “A bell is not a bell till you ring it. A song is not a song till you sing it. Love in your heart isn’t put there to stay. Love isn’t love till you give it away.”
The sentiment of that note moved Mary Martin. She stitched the rhyming words on a needlepoint pillow. Keeping that pillow in her dressing room, Martin would glance at the words before going on stage. Although Hammerstein died less than a year after being diagnosed, the simple definition of love he scrawled on a piece of paper continues to inspire.
In my neighborhood there are ladies who stitch handmade quilts to give away. Some include a special verse on the back to show love to folks who are sick or going through a rough patch in life. The talent and the generosity of these neighbors inspire me.
Love comes in so many forms.
My husband, Andy, grew tomatoes in containers on our deck as his pandemic pastime this summer. The harvest has been plentiful. Tomato lovers agree, true love is biting into a juicy tomato you’ve just picked off the vine. And even better is sharing the bounty with other tomato lovers.
“Home grown tomatoes - ah the taste.” But Andy will tell you, the satisfaction and pride are priceless. He has discovered that tomatoes grown in portable deck containers are just as tasty as garden grown. And you don’t have to worry about deer eating your crop.
To love something or someone can be risky.
North Carolina author Nicholas Sparks put it this way in his 2006 novel entitled, “Dear John,” “It can be coins or sports or politics or horses or music or faith... the saddest people I've ever met in life are the ones who don't care deeply about anything at all. Passion and satisfaction go hand in hand, and without them, any happiness is only temporary, because there's nothing to make it last.”
“Safer at home” need not be boring. Stepping out to try something new takes courage and patience, whether it is a relationship, project, hobby, job or passion. Take a chance. Ring your bell. Share your love.
Janice Krouskop is a member of the Morganton Writer’s Group.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.