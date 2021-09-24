Beloved former Freedom band director Wynn Justice dies at age 73

“His concert bands were pretty much the same way. He had huge bands that always were successful at (contests). One year, I think he had four bands earn superiors, which was the most in the state for that year. The quality of his groups was amazing.”

Justice sparked inspiration in Johnston at a time when it was most needed, instructing Johnston in music and setting him on a long-term path that now has him serving as band director at Ronald Reagan High School in Pfafftown, which is near Winston-Salem.

“Like many other students, I think I fit into the category where I struggled in school,” Johnston said. “He saw the good in me and brought that out. And literally, it changed my life. He always looked out for all of his students. He always wanted to make sure they were taken care of.

“It didn’t matter to him if you were in the top of your class or the bottom of your class, you were always, to him, a great person. And he was very good at building relationships with students in a very positive way.”

Justice also was directly on-hand when Johnston began his band directing career in 2005 at Table Rock Middle School, another of Johnston’s old stomping grounds.