Beloved former Freedom band director Wynn Justice dies at age 73

Wynn Justice -- to many, the face of the Freedom High School band program -- has died at age 73.
Known for his knowledge and skill, his bands’ success in marching competitions and concert contests, his witty sayings and humor and the impact he had on scores and scores of students, the man whose Patriots were a force in the region for his 15 years at the school from 1990 through 2005 passed away Friday morning following a lengthy period of declining health.
“When I went to Freedom, my whole goal was to have somewhat of the success that he had,” said Robert Johnston, who was one of Justice’s students at Freedom before graduating in 1999 and later serving as FHS band director from 2011-17. “I just wanted to be like him.
“There have been great band directors at Freedom with Norm Noe, who has passed, and Ken Rudd, but (Justice) was the Freedom that our generation knew. I don’t want to take anything from them, but to me, he was the face of the Freedom band program.”
Justice’s most recent major honor came when he was inducted into the North Carolina Bandmasters Association’s Hall of Fame in the class of 2016. Prior to that, Justice was bestowed the 1997 Award of Excellence by the Northwest District of the bandmasters association.
He was a member of the Phi Mu Alpha and Kappa Kappa Psi music fraternities and the American School Band Directors Association. Justice also served as the middle school music performance adjudication chairman for the Northwest District for many years.
A 1966 graduate of Glen Alpine High School, information from the NCBA notes that Justice then graduated from Appalachian State University and became a teacher with Burke County Public Schools. After that, the NCBA says, Justice began working with his former band director Martha Thomason and realized his calling as a music educator.
From there, the NCBA says that Justice went to Western Carolina University and studied music education, primarily playing the tuba. After his graduation from Western Carolina, Justice accepted his first band director position at Andrews high and middle schools.
After a successful period at Andrews that saw the band grow in numbers and perform well at competitions, the NCBA says Justice returned to Burke County to be the band director at Oak Hill Junior High School and was similarly successful before heading to FHS in 1990.
While at Freedom, the NCBA lists his accolades as again including growing the band program and finding success at competitions, along with earning more than 40 superior ratings in music difficulty grades III through VI. His Patriot bands traveled to perform in Tennessee, Florida, Missouri, New York and Hawaii.
“He was the one who set the standard of what great marching band should be,” said Johnston, who gave the speech at Justice’s hall of fame induction. “He was innovative in his time. As far as the marching band goes, it was a dominant band for years and years under his direction. ... (The Freedom Classic Tournament of Bands) was a staple event in western North Carolina. There were bands that came all the way from Swain County, Tennessee, and Virginia. He ran one of the best contests in western North Carolina.
“His concert bands were pretty much the same way. He had huge bands that always were successful at (contests). One year, I think he had four bands earn superiors, which was the most in the state for that year. The quality of his groups was amazing.”
Justice sparked inspiration in Johnston at a time when it was most needed, instructing Johnston in music and setting him on a long-term path that now has him serving as band director at Ronald Reagan High School in Pfafftown, which is near Winston-Salem.
“Like many other students, I think I fit into the category where I struggled in school,” Johnston said. “He saw the good in me and brought that out. And literally, it changed my life. He always looked out for all of his students. He always wanted to make sure they were taken care of.
“It didn’t matter to him if you were in the top of your class or the bottom of your class, you were always, to him, a great person. And he was very good at building relationships with students in a very positive way.”
Justice also was directly on-hand when Johnston began his band directing career in 2005 at Table Rock Middle School, another of Johnston’s old stomping grounds.
“Wynn was a great mentor to many beginning band directors, and as a beginning band director, you come out of college and think you know everything,” Johnston said. “Then, you realize real quick you don’t. He would always take the time to come and see your band room, talk to you, say, ‘Here’s what I hear, here’s what I see. Here are the things I think you need to do to get better.’ For my first year of teaching at Table Rock, he was in my band room and we talked on the phone at least twice a week, just asking questions and getting answers.”
And more than likely, during many of those conversations, Justice dished out some of his well-known humor and jokes and delivered some of his favorite sayings, all of which made his personality larger than life and legendary for those around the FHS band program.
“One of his favorite quotes was, ‘I don’t care if the pope flies in, we’re not doing it that way,’” Johnston said. “He would yell at the cars that would honk when he was on the practice field. His sense of humor was something else. He created such a sense of community among the students in his band. The office was always open. If you were in band, you hung out in the band room and the office with him most of the time, just shooting the breeze and making jokes.”
It’s memories like those that kept Justice a beloved figure 15 years after his retirement and, now, after his death.
“Mr. Justice was a true champion for music education, not just at Freedom High School but across our district,” said Karen Auton, who was one of Justice’s students at FHS and now is the assistant superintendent for BCPS. “His impact is immeasurable. I personally will remember him not only for his knowledge of music and his heart for teaching, but also for his wit and humor. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to learn under his direction and be a part of one of his iconic Marching Patriot bands.”
Even those who arrived in Patriot Nation after Justice’s retirement felt his warm welcome and knew how important he was to not just the band program, but the school as a whole.
“Mr. Justice was one of the first people to welcome me to Freedom High School,” said BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan, who also was an assistant principal and principal at FHS in the 2010s. “Before I even arrived, I knew of the strong tradition that Mr. Justice had established at Freedom with the band program. He built a foundation not only there at the school but also for the district, region and state for all other high school band programs to emulate.”
Added Carla Draughn, who was one of Justice’s BCPS band director counterparts during a career that saw her work at multiple middle schools before retiring last year: “(Justice was) very loyal to his colleagues. When something would happen with us, professionally or personally, he would be there for us, and you don’t see that too much anymore.”
Johnston agreed.
“That’s an extension of him being a great mentor,” Johnston said. “Our relationship grew so much, it was like, ‘Tell me what’s wrong,’ and he never held back. We just had great conversations of, ‘How do we fix this?’ When he came to the band room after I got to Freedom, I always wanted him to know that he was welcomed. The band was the love of his life. He couldn’t leave it. Even this week, he was planning on going out to Freedom. That’s part of him being a great musician, a great mentor and teacher.
“He was such a great friend to so many people. The people who have called me (Friday) and the people who have commented on Facebook, I think that’s proof of how many lives that he did touch — thousands of students and parents.
“I can’t wrap my head around all the great things that he did.”
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.