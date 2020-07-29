Beloved postmaster to retire Thursday after 28 years

GLEN ALPINE — A 28-year career is coming to an end Thursday for Glen Alpine Postmaster Danny White.
The postal service wasn't his first gig -- in fact, White, 74, didn't start working for the postal service until he was 48-years-old.
“I had no clue what post office work was about,” White said. “I just needed a job. It has turned out to be absolutely wonderful."
White has been in Glen Alpine for 11 years this year.
“I’ve never really dreaded coming to work,” White said. “I look forward to meeting my people that come in almost every day. That means a lot to me. People in general are good, goodhearted people. You treat them right, 10 times out of 10, they’ll treat you right. I’ve always tried to live by that.”
Sure, there have been some failures and harder days, but he still loves it at the end of the day.
“It’s the best job I’ve ever had, and I’ve had a bunch,” White said.
Some of those other jobs included customer service at three furniture companies around the county and working for the Department of Social Services. In fact, he knew some Glen Alpine residents from his work at furniture factories.
“These people are like my family,” White said. “A lot of them in this area worked with me, not directly, when I was at Henredon.”
It’s the people that make White love his job. That much was evident as he was able to name most of his customers as they came into the postal office Monday. If he couldn’t name them, he knew their box number.
“Everybody’s different,” White said. “You see so many different personalities, but nine times out of 10, they’re friendly, warm … If you come in with a frown, I want you to leave with a smile.”
It’s different from the other towns he’s worked in – those being Ferguson and Thurman – mainly because there are more people.
“Because of the people, you see more people, you get to interact with more people,” he said. “What can I say? I guess I’m a people person.”
And it’s not just the townspeople that make White love his job. It’s his postal service family, too.
“If I have a problem, I can pick up that phone and call Morganton or Claremont or Catawba or Drexel and usually get the help I need if I need anything,” he said.
White may be leaving his position as postmaster, but he won’t be hanging up his other hat quite yet – that hat being the plush red and white hat that Santa Claus dons every year.
For years, he has donned the red suit with a jolly smile and welcomed kids to the post office for a small gift, sucker and a photo with the man himself.
“I’m keeping the Santa hat out at least for this year,” he said. “I just can’t cut them off mid-year.”
That’s a role that wouldn’t be possible without the help of his coworker, Lila Burnette and her son Blake.
“She is great with people,” White said. “She does all the legwork when I do the Santa thing.”
Leaving Thursday will be hard for him.
“It’s going to be hard, very hard for me,” White said. “The people … I know them all.”
He spoke about how nice it has been to get to know everyone in the town.
“You’ve got so many different personalities,” White said. “Just the people themselves. Everybody’s got a little story, everybody’s got family that you know somewhere along the way.”
That will be the hardest part of leaving.
“That’s what’s bothering me right now, is will I ever see some of these people again?” White said.
White said he even switched his prescriptions over to Clinic Drug in Glen Alpine so that he’ll still have a reason to come to the town on a regular basis.
“I could at least come into town occasionally and see the people,” White said. “The people are so nice, they just really are nice.”
And days before his retirement, he expressed his gratitude for the support and love he’s found in Glen Alpine’s corner of small town America.
“What a wonderful group of people you are,” White said of the town’s citizens with tears in his eyes. “They’ve supported me in this office for 11 years. I appreciate them all.”
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.