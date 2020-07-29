Beloved postmaster to retire Thursday after 28 years

It’s the people that make White love his job. That much was evident as he was able to name most of his customers as they came into the postal office Monday. If he couldn’t name them, he knew their box number.

“Everybody’s different,” White said. “You see so many different personalities, but nine times out of 10, they’re friendly, warm … If you come in with a frown, I want you to leave with a smile.”

It’s different from the other towns he’s worked in – those being Ferguson and Thurman – mainly because there are more people.

“Because of the people, you see more people, you get to interact with more people,” he said. “What can I say? I guess I’m a people person.”

And it’s not just the townspeople that make White love his job. It’s his postal service family, too.

“If I have a problem, I can pick up that phone and call Morganton or Claremont or Catawba or Drexel and usually get the help I need if I need anything,” he said.

White may be leaving his position as postmaster, but he won’t be hanging up his other hat quite yet – that hat being the plush red and white hat that Santa Claus dons every year.