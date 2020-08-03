Below average temps, afternoon storms likely this week

Those hoping to see some sunshine and cooler weather can get a little excited about this week's forecast.

Despite the sopping wet start to the week as a cold front moved across the mountains, the rest of the week should look pretty good.

Doug Outlaw with the National Weather Service office in Greenville-Spartanburg said cooler temperatures are set to hang around this week, with daily highs around the low- to mid-80s until Saturday, when they’ll go back to the upper 80s.

Clear skies and sunshine also are expected in the mornings to top off the good weather news for the week, Outlaw said.

That’s a big difference from how the week started. A county weather station at South Mountains Fire Department logged 1.35 inches of rainfall Monday, according to the county’s website. A weather station at Morganton Department of Public Safety’s Station No. 1 recorded 2.08 inches of rain Monday, while a station at West End Fire and Rescue Base No. 1 logged 2.58 inches.

Afternoon thunderstorms are expected to break up some of that sunshine, but their effects shouldn’t be too serious, Outlaw said. Periods of heavy rain could lead to rising waters in flood-prone areas, he said.