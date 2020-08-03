Below average temps, afternoon storms likely this week

Those hoping to see some sunshine and cooler weather can get a little excited about this week's forecast.
Despite the sopping wet start to the week as a cold front moved across the mountains, the rest of the week should look pretty good.
Doug Outlaw with the National Weather Service office in Greenville-Spartanburg said cooler temperatures are set to hang around this week, with daily highs around the low- to mid-80s until Saturday, when they’ll go back to the upper 80s.
Clear skies and sunshine also are expected in the mornings to top off the good weather news for the week, Outlaw said.
That’s a big difference from how the week started. A county weather station at South Mountains Fire Department logged 1.35 inches of rainfall Monday, according to the county’s website. A weather station at Morganton Department of Public Safety’s Station No. 1 recorded 2.08 inches of rain Monday, while a station at West End Fire and Rescue Base No. 1 logged 2.58 inches.
Afternoon thunderstorms are expected to break up some of that sunshine, but their effects shouldn’t be too serious, Outlaw said. Periods of heavy rain could lead to rising waters in flood-prone areas, he said.
Tropical Storm Isaias isn’t expected to affect the area in any serious way.
Some rain and winds, no more than 15 mph, could happen as the storm passes close to the coast, but Outlaw didn’t expect the winds to be anything more than a breeze.
The storm was expected to be over Wilmington around 2 a.m. Tuesday, and any effects from it should clear out by Tuesday morning, he said.
Rain and wind aren’t expected to be too much of a problem with the storm. Outlaw said winds of 10-15 mph early Monday evening were expected to drop to 5 to 10 mph later that night.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.