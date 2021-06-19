Beware of online shopping scams on Prime Day

This year, Amazon isn’t the only retailer rolling out discounts for Prime Day June 21-22. Walmart, Target and Kohl’s, just to name a few, are running competing sales. But more deals mean more chances for scammers to capitalize on the buzz and trick shoppers. Be wary of phishing scams, misleading advertisements and look-alike websites.

Scams to look out for

Phishing scams that appear to come from a popular retailer. Phishing scams increase during busy shopping times, such as Prime Day or Black Friday. When you are making a lot of purchases, it’s easy to lose track of exactly what you bought and where you shopped. That makes you more likely to fall for a phishing scam posing as a big name store.

Look out for unsolicited emails, texts or phone calls. These messages may claim you have a free gift waiting for you or that there is a problem with a delivery — all you need to do is click on a link or give up your personal information. One recent phishing con claims to be Amazon calling to fix an issue with your account. This is a ruse meant to get your credit card information, account login details or remote access to your computer.