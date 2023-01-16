Big Brothers Big Sisters celebrates National Mentoring Month

January is National Mentoring Month and all month long, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Western North Carolina is celebrating the difference a mentor can make in a child’s life.

More than 100 children and youth — many of them local — live in the 18 branches served by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Western North Carolina. Eager to be matched with engaged, caring adults, or “Bigs,” our “Littles” do better in school, at home, in their relationships and with their academic work than their peers, studies have shown.

In Burke County, the number of matches in the program has increased from a pandemic-era low of eight to 24 as of the beginning of January. Program Coordinator Emilie Jacumin-Simmons, who facilitates community-based matches in the program, told The News Herald the number is expected to continue rising in the coming months.

“I have, looks like about four or five more prospective matches coming up in the next couple of months,” Jacumin-Simmons said.

In addition to the community-based arm of the program, the site-based program which benefited from an infusion of high school juniors from Patton and East Burke high schools in November, also is expected to continue growing.

“We’re going to bring North Carolina School for Science and Math on, too,” Jacumin-Simons said. ”We’re doing meetings this month and those matches will probably happen in February.”

Jacumin-Simons and Wendi Craven, who coordinates the site-based matches, are also working to add students from Draughn and Freedom high schools during the 2023-24 school year.

As a branch of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, the largest and most experienced one-to-one mentoring organization in the nation, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Burke County supports critical social and emotional development that local children need to help build resilience and promote mental health and well-being.

Year-round, but especially in January, the organization celebrates its volunteers and recruits adults ages 18 and older to become Bigs. Staff members enroll, train and support Bigs by pairing them with a young person with similar interests and then helping the family and the Big bring out the best in the child.

Bigs make this difference just by showing up for an hour or two every couple of weeks to hang out, talk and listen while doing something fun with their Little — often at events that BBBS and its supporters arrange and underwrite.

National Mentoring Month was created in 2002 by Mentoring.org, a mentoring advocacy organization created more than 30 years ago, and the Harvard T.H. School of Public Health to “amplify, encourage, and strengthen mentorship for young people,” Mentoring.org states on its website.

For Jacumin-Simmons, mentoring is a natural outgrowth of the “blessings” she experienced early in life.

“I grew up in a church situation and I had mothers all over the place,” she said. “They helped me, not only in particular specific areas, but just giving me confidence.”

Jacumin-Simmons said gratitude for the opportunities she had has been her motivation to give back through Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“It was all built into our social system when I was growing up,” she said. “I think a lot of our youth today get splintered in so many different directions.”

Even at an early age, she was giving back, tutoring and helping her classmates.

“I was one of those kids who had a lot of energy and the teachers wound up putting my abilities to work,” Jacumin-Simmons said. “I worked with a lot of kids in the classroom who were struggling after I finished my work.”

To learn more about becoming a Big and about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Western North Carolina, go to www.bbbswnc.org or visit its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/bbbswnc.org.