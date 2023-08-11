Flappers and “swells” will fill The Venue at Carbon City on Sept. 14 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Burke County’s Roaring ‘20s Fundraiser.

Costumes are definitely encouraged for this rousing affair from 6-9 p.m. featuring libations and supper.

“We’re excited about the glitzy evening we have planned for supporters of our work in Burke County,” said Emilie Jacumin-Simmons, program coordinator of BBBS services in the county. “It’s going to be a night of fun.”

BBBS of Burke County, like all programs in the counties that Big Brothers Big Sisters of Western North Carolina serves, matches caring adult mentors with children 6- to 15-years-old who need an extra set of ears to hear their concerns. Carefully vetted “Bigs” help their “Littles” with homework (in BBBSWNC’s school-based program) and expose them to new experiences (in its community-based program).

The commitment – just a few hours a month – is small, but the effect on a child is so big.

Many Bigs and Littles go for walks, get ice cream, or take in cultural and sports opportunities in their area. BBBSWNC organizes many of the events they do together, like rafting, pool parties, and college/career preparation workshops.

For more than 40 years, BBBSWNC has been helping local children tap their potential to find whatever in life brings them joy and success. Its one-on-one matches empower youth and strengthen communities. Affiliated with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, the nation’s largest evidence-based mentoring organization, BBBSWNC and BBBS of Burke County help young people build their futures by recruiting and training “Bigs” they can look up to.

Buy tickets to BBBS of Burke County’s Roaring ‘20s Fundraiser at bbbswnc.org. Click on the “Roaring ‘20s” button.