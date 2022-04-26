Bill Allman receives state award for decades of philanthropic work

It’s hard to look around Burke County and Morganton and not see the impact Bill Allman has made throughout his life in helping others.

Allman was honored and celebrated with the state Order of the Long Leaf Pine for his decades of good deeds during a recent county commissioners meeting.

Numerous leaders in the community paid homage to Allman.

The list of how he served his country and community is long, starting with his service in the Army, Scott Mulwee, chairman of the Burke County Board of Commissioners, told the crowd. Allman also coached and managed Little League baseball leagues in Morganton for nearly two decades.

State Rep. Hugh Blackwell, R-Burke, told the crowd how Alllman helped found a local nonprofit called Burke Charitable Properties, whose mission has been to provide affordable rent to other nonprofits that serve community clients. Alllman also was one of the principle people who raised more than $1 million 20 years ago to purchase the former Ingles grocery store and transformed it into Burke Mission Station, Blackwell said.

Blackwell said Burke Mission Station has housed Habitat for Humanity, Red Cross, Foothills Service Project, the Good Samaritan Clinic, Burke United Christian Ministries, which has a soup kitchen. Allman also was a founder, chairman and board member emeritus of Burke Charitable Properties.

Rich DeAugustinis said he heard about Allman almost immediately after moving to Morganton 29 years ago.

“He and other community leaders inspired me and I’m sure countless others to become active in civic affairs, community affairs, nonprofits and civic engagement,” DeAugustinis said.

He went on to say, “Through his life, Bill, through his lifetime in Burke County, he has demonstrated commitment to giving back to his community, exhibiting his dedication and passion for community service and engagement through his military service, sports, church, on and on.”

David Smith said he’s known Allman for 25 years.

“The words I would use to describe Bill are honesty and integrity,” Smith said. “His word is his bond. If he tells you he will do something, you can take it to the bank.”

Smith said he thought a lot about how he would sum up Allman’s support of and work in the community.

“I decided the best thing to do would be to apply biblical principles, and there’s only two, when you get down to it, there’s only two. One is to love the Lord your God with all your heart, mind, soul and body, and Bill does that,” Smith said. “The other is, and this is what all these committees that he served on, is love your neighbor as yourself. I don’t know of anybody that Bill would not help. If he ran into somebody that needed help, he would help them. And that’s what the Bible requires. When you look at Bill’s life work and volunteerism, he has consistently worked to help his fellow man in whatever way he could.”

Blackwell presented the award to Allman, who said it was a surprise.

“What a blessing it is to be here tonight and to see all these faces, a lot I have not seen in a long time,” Allman said. “I honestly can’t thank all of you enough for being my friend when I need a friend.”